News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Live music lineup announced for ninth annual BBQ, Bands & Brew
Advance tickets still available for April 8 event at Centennial Park
Rocker will perform from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chasing Dallas from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Deb & The Dynamics from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and Soulixer will close out the day with a performance from 5 to 6 p.m. Live music will be paired with food and drinks provided by local restaurants and vendors. A barbecue competition will name the "Best BBQ in Town," and children's activities will be held throughout the event.
All proceeds raised at BBQ, Bands & Brew support Lee BIA Builders Care's mission of providing emergency repairs and construction services at no cost to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged homeowners who are unable to obtain repairs through traditional means.
"True to its name, BBQ, Bands & Brew is all about great food, drinks and music, and we're excited to bring some of our area's talented musicians to the stage for this year's event at Centennial Park," said Christi Pritchett, executive director of Lee BIA Builders Care. "All of the event's proceeds support our mission, so we are looking forward to another great event that will help local residents in need of home repairs."
BBQ, Bands & Brew runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St. in Fort Myers. Admission is $10 per person with tickets available for purchase in advance or at the door. Children ages 12 and under are free. To learn more, visit www.leebuilderscare.com/
About Lee BIA Builders Care
Builders Care is the nonprofit charitable arm of the Lee Building Industry Association (Lee BIA). Its mission is to provide emergency home repairs and construction services to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged people who are unable to obtain home repairs through traditional means. To date, Lee BIA Builders Care has put more than $4.5 million in construction services back into the community at no cost to homeowners in need. Builders Care enlists the volunteer services of Lee BIA members and leverages grants and donated materials to provide construction and remodeling services to qualified homeowners throughout Lee County. Builders Care and the Lee BIA are headquartered at 6835 International Center Blvd. #4 in Fort Myers. The Lee Building Industry Association (www.BIA.net ) is a 64-year-old association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and Florida Home Builders Association that serves to promote, protect and preserve homeownership, private property rights and affordable housing by advocating for balanced laws, regulation and fees through member education and outreach. Donations can be made online at www.LeeBuildersCare.org, or to the Builders Care general fund at BB&T Page Field branch at 4959 South Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers. More information is available by calling 239-938-0056. Follow Builders Care at Facebook.com/
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse