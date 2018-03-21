News By Tag
Loway announces official sponsorship for CommCon 2018
Loway, worldwide leading provider of solutions for call-centers, announced that it has signed on to become official Sponsor of CommCon 2018.
Loway will be official sponsor with its QueueMetrics call center suite for Asterisk PBX and WombatDialer predictive dialer.
QueueMetrics generates real time and historical reports for over 180 metrics, covering the four key categories of call center management: Reporting, Supervisor page, Agent page and Quality assessment.
CommCon is the UK's only Open Source RTC conference run by the community for the community.
It is a little different to any other RTC event in that its a residential conference; that means everyone stays at the same hotel and the price you pay covers your accommodation, food, the conference itself as well as any evening activities which are put on.
At CommCon attendees get two tracks over 3 days covering both WebRTC and Open Source VoIP with an amazing speaker lineup; all of the 4 VoIP projects will be there.
The event will feature a knowledge packed WebRTC track with an update from Google as well as 4 of the Open Source SFU projects in attendance too.
It's going to be an unforgettable week in the English countryside at the 4 star estate at Wotton House in Surrey.
The QueueMetrics call center suite is available both on premise and hosted cloud service.
For more information about QueueMetrics visit the official website at www.queuemetrics.com.
The WombatDialer predictive dialer boosts agents productivity and improves call center campaigns with automatic dialing, queue recalls functions, call forwarding options and different dialing modes.
For more information about WombatDialer visit the official website at www.wombatdialer.com.
CommCon will be held at Wotton House, Surrey UK, on 25 - 29 June 2018.
For more information about CommCon visit the official website at https://commcon.xyz.
About Loway
Loway Switzerland is a leading software development company providing professional management solutions for contact-centers.
Its renowned QueueMetrics sets up modern standards in performance measurement, statistics and reporting for call centers based on the Asterisk PBX technology, while WombatDialer is a flexible, easy to use, predictive dialing platform and a perfect complement to QueueMetrics on-premise or cloud software.
For more information about Loway or to become a Loway partner, please visit www.loway.ch.
Contact
Loway
***@loway.ch
