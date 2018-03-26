 
Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Renowned Body Piercing Specialist Launches National Tour And Website

The city's most popular body art professional, Piercing Euphoria announces the first leg of a national tour and launches her new, innovative website.
 
 
Piercing Euphoria
Piercing Euphoria
 
ATLANTA - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The city's most popular body art professional, Piercing Euphoria announces the first leg of a national tour and launches her new, innovative website.

Years in the making, Piercing Euphoria's owner/operator Euphoria "Shy" Sunshower answers the call of her followers by starting off 2018's second quarter with a multi-city tour. Dominating the body piercing and dermal implant space in Atlanta since 2008, she has a loyal, repeat customer base that keeps her Greenbriar district shop busy. This year, her annual Valentine's Day celebration turned out hundreds of new clients that spent the lover's holiday with Euphoria and staff enjoying food, good music and cocktails. With many of her 115K+ followers outside of Atlanta, they will have an opportunity to book appointments and get the Euphoria experience up-close-and-personal—instead of admiring her work from afar through social media.

Starting in the country's capital, from April 7-9, she will join forces with the DMV area's Ink202 as a guest piercer from 3:30 until midnight. Two weeks later, she will hit Savannah, GA on April 21, hosting a meet & greet during their biggest spring break festival, Orange Crush. Additional dates and cities are being added weekly.

Since she began her career, she has focused on presenting quality work, accuracy, customer support and most importantly, teaching proper aftercare practices. Coupled with her infectious smile and warm vibes, these things have allowed her to set a standard that clients aren't accustomed to experiencing at other piercing (or tattoo) parlors.

Also at the top of Q2, piercing enthusiasts and curious prospective clients have the option to educate themselves and go behind the scenes at the company's new website, www.piercingeuphoria.com. The interactive site has dedicated an entire section to descriptions and visual aids guiding web surfers through angel bites, daith and corset piercings—to more intimate ones like frenum placements.

For the remainder of 2018, Euphoria's fans can expect to see and hear her across multiple platforms as she steps in front of the camera and larger audiences. Plans include educational tutorials to increase piercing hygiene awareness, offering piercing classes and apprenticeships and entrepreneurial "how-to" webinars. Launching signature jewelry and product lines is on track to be marketed and sold worldwide in coming months.

Aside from her running her businesses, the mother of three focuses on ventures close to her heart—like impacting the lives of youth through her upcoming anti-bullying campaign. "It's important to always have compassion open-mindedness and understanding," says Sunshower on her views on what could improve human relationships.

To learn more about additional tour cities, dates and classes, visit: www.PiercingEuphoria.com or contact: booking@piercingeuphoria.com.

For business, media and other inquiries, contact: k.gordon@gordonbrandinggroup.com

Follow on social media: IG: @PiercingEuphoria_
End
Source:Piercing Euphoria
Email:***@gordonbrandinggroup.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 26, 2018
