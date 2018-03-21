 
V3Cube Launches 2 New Packages of their Uber Taxi Clone

V3CUBE Technolabs LLP, a leading IT company that is known to have developed many apps for both the Android and the iOS platforms are now introducing two new buying options for their most popular taxi app.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- V3Cube announces the launch of two new packages for buying ease to facilitate their clients for the purchase of their Taxi App. They have been in the world of digital technology since the 2015 and are globally renowned for their many apps on Android as well as the iOS platform.

"The taxi business based on an app has become very successful globally. Actually, this is a very serious requirement and is not something that comes with an expiry date. This is why more and more entrepreneurs are turning into appreneurs with our taxi apps", says Doyal, spokesperson for V3CUBE Technolabs LLP.

2 Packages for Buying Ease

The company initially sold the app as a single all-inclusive product, however, with the rising demand and customer requirements; they have come up with 2 unique packages which help the people choose as per their budget and requirement.

The Packages Introduced by them are:

Standard Package: This package is the budget version which is essentially equipped with all the basic features to help their clients get their business up and running. It can be said that this package is just for beginners. Anyone who is simply planning to test the waters before taking the big jump can go for this package.

Enterprise Package: Just as the name suggests, this package is for the enterprising entrepreneurs who really want to go big and hit where it hurts hard. This is an all-inclusive package with a host of freebies and value additions keeping in mind the best interests of their clients.

https://www.v3cube.com/uber-clone-price/

A customer account manager at V3CUBE Technolabs LLP commented that "Every time we try to do something at V3CUBE Technolabs LLP, it is stemmed out of our regard for our customers. Instead of forcing them to buy something we give them a chance to choose whatever suits them best. If they have a budget concern or simply don't want to go for the big package right at the outset, they should at least have a choice to do that."

The beginning of V3CUBE Technolabs LLP

With very humble beginnings rooted in the year 2005, V3CUBE Technolabs LLP was essentially started with the objective of contributing to the digital wave where the apps were taking over. Over the years they have built a solid reputation for themselves and are now one of the world's leading transport app development companies in the world. They average the launch of at least 2 apps on both Android and iOS platforms every day.

Media Contact
N.Gohil
***@v3cube.com
1 (858) 427-0668
Source:V3CUBE
