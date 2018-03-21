The Auto Industry Excellence Awards Announce the Winners 2018

The Auto Industry Excellence Awards Announce the Winners of the Inaugural Independent Automotive Industry Awards

--The inauguraltook place last night at Denbies Wine Estate in Dorking, Surrey. The awards were introduced to bring independent car retailers and car repair garages together to recognise the passion, best practice, vision and leadership within the motor industry. Recognising this outstanding contribution that the independents play in the automotive industry by holding an annual awards ceremony, acknowledging and rewarding those who showed an exceptional contribution in an ever increasing competitive market. The Headline Sponsor of the Awards were Autoguard Warranties, which were held in association with The IMDA.Francesca Pipistrelli, Event Organiser, says: "Leading a motor business to success can be an extremely tough challenge, therefore we were keen to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our thoroughly deserving winners. I would like to wish them the very best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in this prestigious awards programme. The Auto Industry Excellence Awards pride itself on the validity of these awards and winners. These awards were given solely on merit and were awarded to commend those most deserving for their integrity, passion and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them very worthy of this recognition.To find out more about our award winners please visit The Auto Industry Excellence Awards website (www.autoindustryawards.co.uk)where you can read more.