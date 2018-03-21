News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Emaar Properties Launches Its Latest Luxury Residential Project: 'Collective'
Collective is the fourth project to be launched this year by Emaar, who have already seen great success with the launches of Beach Vista and Sunrise Bay, both located in Dubai Harbour, as well as Saffron in Emaar South.
Dubai Hills Estate, stretching across the centre of Dubai, comprises villas, apartments, commercial spaces and lifestyle amenities including a shopping mall, park and 18-hole championship golf course. It is the first phase in the mega-project known as Mohammed Bin Rashid City, and is expected to be a key lifestyle and leisure destination. A joint venture between Emaar and Meraas, this highly anticipated community already has a number of luxury projects underway, and is slated for completion in 2020.
LuxuryProperty.com, Dubai's luxury brokerage, will be among the real estate firms to market properties at Collective. The company currently lists a number of high-end projects by Emaar in the emirate, including high-rise developments in Downtown Dubai and Dubai Harbour, plus villas, townhouses and low-rise apartment blocks in Dubai Hills Estate.
For More Info: https://www.luxuryproperty.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse