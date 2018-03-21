 
Industry News





Emaar Properties Launches Its Latest Luxury Residential Project: 'Collective'

 
 
Collective-At-Dubai-Hills-Estate
BUSINESS BAY, UAE - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Emaar Properties, Dubai's preeminent property developer, has recently announced the launch of Collective, a new apartment development that will be located in the upcoming master community of Dubai Hills Estate. Consisting of one and two-bedroom apartments, Collective will offer a dynamic new standard of living in Dubai, and will be as much a social hub as a residential building.

Collective is the fourth project to be launched this year by Emaar, who have already seen great success with the launches of Beach Vista and Sunrise Bay, both located in Dubai Harbour, as well as Saffron in Emaar South.

Dubai Hills Estate, stretching across the centre of Dubai, comprises villas, apartments, commercial spaces and lifestyle amenities including a shopping mall, park and 18-hole championship golf course. It is the first phase in the mega-project known as Mohammed Bin Rashid City, and is expected to be a key lifestyle and leisure destination. A joint venture between Emaar and Meraas, this highly anticipated community already has a number of luxury projects underway, and is slated for completion in 2020.

LuxuryProperty.com, Dubai's luxury brokerage, will be among the real estate firms to market properties at Collective. The company currently lists a number of high-end projects by Emaar in the emirate, including high-rise developments in Downtown Dubai and Dubai Harbour, plus villas, townhouses and low-rise apartment blocks in Dubai Hills Estate.

For More Info: https://www.luxuryproperty.com
