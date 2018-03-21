News By Tag
Elkos pens, proud to be associate with Cognizance, the annual technical festival of IIT Roorkee
Cognizance provides ingenious students a platform for displaying their technical acumen through over broad spectrum of competitions and events conducted in it.
The sponsorship is part of Elkos pens ongoing commitment to encourage youth populace of India to showcase their mind-boggling innovations.
Vijay Singh, Marketing Executive at Elkos Pen states, "We are extremely pleased and excited to be part of such a worthwhile event. Not only is it worthwhile, it's a blast! The festival packs a plethora of events, several exquisite exhibitions, note-worthy guest talks, pedagogic workshops and ecstatic pro-nites".
About the company
Elkos Pens has a long standing reputation for building the most reliable writing instruments and this is clearly evident in the entire line of Elkos products: ball pens, gel pens, glitter gel pen, and sketch pens. ELKOS Pens has been awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honors of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's. For more information about Elkos Pens, please visit www.elkospens.com
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata - 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone : +91-33-6607-
Url : http://www.elkospens.com/
Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited
***@elkospens.com
