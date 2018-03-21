Elkos pens, proud to be associate with Cognizance, the annual technical festival of IIT Roorkee

Cognizance provides ingenious students a platform for displaying their technical acumen through over broad spectrum of competitions and events conducted in it.

-- Elkospens is delighted to become a stationery partner of Cognizance 2018, the annual technical festival of IIT Roorkee. IIT Roorkee Cognizance 2018 , the largest annual technical festival is an agglomeration of over 200 events which encompass every wavelength of an entire technical spectrum, a plethora of exciting events with the theme base on "Dreaming Discoveries". Cognizance provides ingenious students a platform for displaying their technical acumen through over broad spectrum of competitions and events conducted in it.The festival was held from March 23 to March 25, IIT Roorkee.The sponsorship is part of Elkos pens ongoing commitment to encourage youth populace of India to showcase their mind-boggling innovations.Vijay Singh, Marketing Executive at Elkos Pen states, "We are extremely pleased and excited to be part of such a worthwhile event. Not only is it worthwhile, it's a blast! The festival packs a plethora of events, several exquisite exhibitions, note-worthy guest talks, pedagogic workshops and ecstatic pro-nites".Elkos Pens has a long standing reputation for building the most reliable writing instruments and this is clearly evident in the entire line of Elkos products: ball pens, gel pens, glitter gel pen, and sketch pens. ELKOS Pens has been awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honors of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT's & IIM's. For more information about Elkos Pens, please visit www.elkospens.com====================================================