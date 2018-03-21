IILM hosts Annual Fest Mosaic 2018

Annual Fest Mosaic 2018 hosts by IILM
- March 26, 2018
-- IILM Gurgaon recently concluded its three-day Annual Fest Mosaic 2018, playing host to more than 200+ students of various colleges from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Jaipur, with over 100 teams registered for all events. There was a diverse range of events where the students got an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills. The Fest was true to its name - From Dalal Street (virtual stock market game) to AD Mad (marketing game to create own ads), Street Play, Group Dance to Treasure Hunt to Business Quiz and sports, there was an event for everyone and each of it saw enthusiastic participation from various student teams. Fest is the most awaited event of any institute, students of IILM not only had fun participating but also got a chance to enhance their networking and people skills, apart from doing multi-tasking. The faculty and staff extended full support to the students and were encouraging them till the very end. The Fest was kicked-off by a friendly cricket match between the faculty members. For the students, it was a huge learning opportunity while fully enjoying themselves.
Prof. Vishal Goel, faculty coordinator – Mosaic said, "Events like Mosaic make the student a multidimensional person who is far more exciting to employ. Active participation in college fests gives students an opportunity to take the initiative, hone their interpersonal skills and grow in several directions". Dr. Sujata Shahi, Sr. Director-IILM shared, "Taking up even the responsibility of registration, event handling, hosting or overall management, is a clear display of a student being a self-starter. This is a quality which is appreciated by any organization which is looking for people in managerial roles. The fests immensely develop the student personalities and attitudes, giving them a competitive edge in the professional lives later".
