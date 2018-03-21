News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Launched Hire PPC Expert Model
A leading digital marketing company launched its hire PPC expert model for its customers worldwide. The PPC marketing experts will exclusively work with the client and provide PPC campaign setup and management services for search and social channels.
On this occasion, Ash Vyas, Director of this PPC Company shared, "Paid advertising is great to get the best returns quickly. You don't need to wait at all to get results, unlike SEO where you need to wait for a month or more to get expected results. Thus, the Paid advertising must be used by the businesses that need quick results. "
"Many people misunderstand paid advertising as just adding keywords and ads and you are good to go into search engines or just click on "Boost" in Social media posts and you are good to go. If it was so easy then Google might not be taking the strict test to certify people with "Google Adwords Certified Professional"
This full-service digital marketing agency offers three different hiring models for hiring a PPC marketing expert, which are listed below:
· Full time (160 hours /month)
· Part-time (80 hours/month)
· Hourly (custom hours)
The company also provides different models to hire different level of PPC experts such as,
· PPC Expert
· PPC Manager
· Sr. PPC Professional
Based on the requirement, the companies can hire a PPC marketing executive to manage the paid advertising campaigns in social media or search engines.
According to the shared details, the PPC experts of the company can set up and manage paid marketing campaigns on following channels:
· Google Adwords
· Bing Adwords
· And more
The hired PPC expert would manage all campaigns for the client company, regardless of size and budget. This will help companies get maximum benefits and returns from the hired PPC expert. The companies can hire one or more PPC marketing experts based on their need.
The company has added a separate webpage to showcase its "Hire PPC Expert" service details. Please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
About Digital Marketers India
It is a full-service digital marketing agency that offers a complete range of online marketing solutions and related services such as SEO, SMO, PPC, Content Writing, Web Development, etc.
Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@gmail.com
