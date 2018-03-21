 
March 2018





Kenneth Krys, Executive Chairman, KRyS Global to Speak at TKG's event

 
 
NEW YORK - March 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Kenneth Krys, Executive Chairman, KRyS Global  will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring: Recent Trends, Developments and Legal Issues LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for Friday, April 6, 2018 @ 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET.

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/cross-border-insolvency-and-restructuring/

About Kenneth Krys

A trailblazer in the world of insolvencies and fraud investigations, Ken has successfully chased and recovered in excess of a billion dollars for victims of white collar crime. His diverse experience, including a stint as the head of enforcement for the local financial services regulator, gives him a unique perspective in pursuing assets and untangling the web that can arise from complex offshore structures and limited information. His efforts have resulted in many precedents and new case law in the areas of cross-border recognition, asset recovery and international litigation. Ken frequently speaks at conferences on cross-border matters and is guest lecturer at NYU School of Law on Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

About KRyS Global

Founded in 2007 in the Cayman Islands, KRyS Global is an international asset recovery firm with an expertise in offshore focused fraud investigations, cross-border insolvency and restructurings, and litigation support. The firm has grown to over 50 outstanding professionals working from seven offices worldwide, predominantly situated in offshore financial centres, KRyS Global has built an enviable reputation for timely, proactive and innovative solutions, particularly in situations of uncertainty, leveraging the knowledge and experience of our professionals and incorporating practical common sense in ensuring positive outcomes for our clients.

Event Synopsis:

As the global economic landscape continues to dramatically evolve, issues surrounding cross-border insolvency and restructuring continue to come ever more sharply into focus and importance. In particular, there has been an ever greater trend emerging of court-approved insolvency protocols being utilized to assist in the efficient and effective conduct of cross border insolvencies and restructurings.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders brought together by The Knowledge Group will discuss the key recent issues and trends in Cross-Border Insolvency and Restructuring.

Key topics include:

§  Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency: An Introduction

§  Cross-Border Restructuring and Insolvency Disputes

§  Globalization of Insolvency Law and Debt Restructuring – the rise of alternative venues

§  Legal Challenges and Amendments

§  Recent Trends and Developments

§  What Lies Ahead in 2018

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/all-events-list
