News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A.L Mabry's Short Story Collection, Darker Daze: The Storms Within, releases March 28th
Darker Daze: The Storms Within, Published by OWS Ink LLC, is a collection of dark tales. Do not shrink away, the demons are not yours...or are they?
A.L. Mabry is one of the founders of and the Executive Marketing Manager for Our Write Side (OWS Ink, llc), an online community for writers, readers, publishers and more. She writes occasional articles on OWS focused on the connection between life and writing. She publishes articles on Medium
She enjoys helping other authors find their way with private coaching and sharing what she has learned from personal experience. As an author, she enjoys writing in all genres and forms, even grocery lists. She is an artist at heart and Wiccan by nature with an obsessive love of vampires, kilts, and blue butterflies. She is passionate about many topics, and her posts and stories are often laced with the snarky sense of humor one acquires from raising five teenagers, all at once.
This devilishly dark collection releases March 28th, 2018. Join the tour where readers can get to know more about the author, this collection, and see reviews. (http://ourwriteside.com/
To learn more about this new anthology visit (http://ourwriteside.com).
Media Contact
Mickey Mickleson of Creative Edge Publicity
at mickey.creativeedge@
hangell@ourwriteside.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse