Now On Broadway - Rocktopian Alex Alexander - Visits the GingerNewYork TV Show
Alex Alexander - Drummer/Percussionist for Rocktopia - Drops by the GNY TV Show to Perform on his Invented Instrument - the Electric Djembe. MNN TV Studios, Friday, March 30, 2018. Spectrum 34 and HD 1995, 2pm.
Alex Alexander: is a first call session drummer/percussionist and is currently appearing in the limited-engagement Broadway show, Rocktopia.
Rocktoptian Alex Alexander is a "first call" session drummer/percussionist residing in New York City who is the first on the list of talented drummers when a producer or musician needs a drummer who will bring a solid performance and incredible creativity to a project. He has performed and recorded with many artists, including David Bowie, Dido, Eminem, Ritchie Blackmore, Rickie Lee Jones, Jimmy Cliff, Youssou N'Dour, Joy Askew, Bernie Worrell from P-Funk, Bruce Springsteen, The Association, Toots and the Maytalls, Sophie B. Hawkins, J.C. Chasez from NSYNC, Montell Jordan, Willie Nile, Dougie Fresh, Bebel Gilberto, Julia Fordham, The Barrio Boyzz, Eljuri, Chaka Kahn, Buddy Miles, and many, many more.
Alex Alexander has also performed on many soundtracks for films, including the cult classic, "The Search For One-Eye Jimmy," the multi-award winning HBO film, "Liberty Kid," the HBO film, "Forged," as well as the soundtrack to the Academy Award winning documentary, "Born Into Brothels."
In addition to his mastery of the drum set, Alex Alexander plays all world percussion instruments and has the uncanny ability to play all styles of music authentically, including rock, pop, metal, funk, hip-hop, Latin, country, jazz, and many more styles. He has also offered accompaniment to singer-songwriters and other solo artists.
Alex Alexander invented an instrument called the Electric Djembe, using African djembes, ethnic percussion, Shure wireless microphones, and custom Guitar F-X pedals and loop boxes, Alex creates sounds that range from drum machine emulation to ambient keyboard pads and washes. These sounds are perfect for everything from singer/songwriter trios to movie soundtracks. These are totally analog organic sounds that have never been heard before and create a terrific atmospheric vibe. His unique blend of hand percussion and guitar effects pedals can be heard on television and film soundtracks, which he composes through his production company, Perpetual Motion Productions.
Alex Alexander is endorsed by Zildjian Cymbals, Vic Firth Sticks, Brady Snares, Protection Racket Cases, Remo Drumheads, Magbana Djembes, Shure Wireless Systems, Roland and Boss FX Pedals, Digitech Customized Pedalboards, Logic Audio software, Apple computers, ibo Udus, RhythmTech Percussion, HipTrix Glow products and he absolutely loves Yamaha Drums.
Selected Media:
https://www.moderndrummer.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
For More Information:
Official Website: https://www.alex-
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Current Performances:
Rocktopia - Live on Broadway
Broadway Theater
1681 Broadway, NY NY 10019
March 20- April 29, 2018
Official Website: https://rocktopia.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
