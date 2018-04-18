League of Women Voters of PB County Invites the Public to Three Informative Events in March & April

End

-- League of Women Voters of Palm Beach CountyInvites the Public to Three Informative Events During March & AprilReality of Sea Level Rise – March 21Civics Education – March 28New Role of State Colleges – April 18(West Palm Beach, FL – March 9, 2018) The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is inviting the public to two upcoming Hot Topic Luncheons in Lake Worth and one FREE Cool Topic Discussion in West Palm Beach during March and April:Hot Topic LuncheonWednesday, March 21 in Lake WorthReality of Sea Level RiseThe League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC) will host this Hot Topic Luncheon from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Blvd. in Lake Worth.The special guest speaker will be John Englander, an oceanographer, consultant and leading expert on sea level rise. His broad marine science background coupled with explorations to Greenland and Antarctica allows him to see the big picture of sea level rise and its societal impacts. He brings the diverse points of view of an industry scientist, entrepreneur and CEO. For over 30 years, he has been a leader in both the private and non-profit sectors, serving as Chief Executive Officer for such noteworthy organizations as The International SeaKeepers and The Cousteau Society. The legendary Captain Jacques Cousteau tapped John to succeed him as CEO. His bestselling book, High Tide on Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis, clearly explains the science, the impending devastating economic effects and the opportunity to design for a more resilient future. Politico listed it as one of the top 50 books to read. Englander is a sought after public speaker and media expert with appearances on MSNBC, Fox Business, ABC, CBS, PBS, The Weather Channel, CCTV (China), CBC (Canada), NPR and SkyNews TV (UK). He has been featured in USA Today, Huffington Post, the San Francisco Chronicle, Miami Herald, Publisher's Weekly and numerous other publications.Tickets are $25 per person until March 14, and $35 after that date. RSVPs are requested online at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling 561-968.4123.Cool Topic DiscussionWednesday, March 28 in West Palm BeachCivics EducationThe League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC) will host this FREE Cool Topic Discussion from 6 to 7:30 pm at The STEM Education Center, 4802 Dreher Trail North (across from the South Florida Science Museum & Aquarium) in West Palm Beach.Participants in this panel discussion on "The impact of Civics Education on Voting and the Health of Our Government & Society" will include:+ Christene Campbell Gabor, Chair of the League of Women Voters Civics Education Committee+ Lori Dool and Terri Fine, Secondary Social Studies Program Planners for the School District of Palm Beach County+ Faith Maniti, intern at Oxford Academy, and Dayalis Zamora, intern at Suncoast Community High SchoolRSVPs are requested online at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling 561-968.4123.Hot Topic LuncheonWednesday, April 18 in Lake WorthNew Role of State CollegesThe League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC) will host this Hot Topic Luncheon from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Blvd. in Lake Worth.The special guest speaker will be Ava Parker, president of Palm Beach State College. She is the first female president of Palm Beach County's largest higher education institution. Before joining PBSC in 2015, Parker was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Florida Polytechnic University, the state's first public university focused on applied research in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). She also served for more than a decade on the Florida Board of Governors of the State University System and served on the University of Central Florida's Board of Trustees.Tickets are $25 per person until April 11, and $35 after that date. RSVPs are requested online at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling 561-968.4123.About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.lwvpbc.org or www.facebook.com/lwvpbc.Attached Pdfs:Fliers for+ 3/28/18 Cool Topic Discussion+ 4/18/18 Hot Topic LuncheonAvailable for Interview:Karen Wilkersonkarenwilkerson4498@comcast.netMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net