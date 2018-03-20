MusicWorks to Present Three Classic Folk-Rock Concerts in Delray Beach & Lake Worth

John Sebastian

End

-- MusicWorks to Present Three More Folk-Rock Concerts in the Coming Weeks in Delray Beach & Lake WorthAt Old School Square in Delray BeachLoudon Wainwrightwith Special Guest Lucy Wainwright Roche – March 28THE WEIGHT – April 4At the Duncan Theatre in Lake WorthJohn Sebastian – March 29(Delray Beach, FL – March 19, 2018) MusicWorks today announced that it would be presenting three classic folk-rock concerts in the coming weeks:March 28 at 8 pm (Wednesday – at Old School Square)Loudon WainwrightWith Special Guest Lucy Wainwright-RocheCelebrating decades of music and his recent album Haven't Got the Blues (Yet), Loudon Wainwright is, in the words of The New Yorker, "as good as he's ever been. Almost 40 years into his recording career, he has not only retained his sharpness of wit but also has learned to cut with greater skill." From an enfant terrible who was once compared to Bob Dylan, the folksinger-songwriter's music "varies from good-timey folk to spare folk-blues. If his voice has thinned a bit, he still conveys the jovial intimacy of a born storyteller whose public self-mockery exorcises demons," hails Stephen Holden in The New York Times.The singer recently announced that he will be joined in this concert by his daughter, singer-songwriter Lucy Wainwright Roche. As NPR explained a few years ago, "Songs by Lucy Wainwright Roche seems to be told with a shrug, a note of apology, or modesty. And, yet, her father is the witty and acerbic singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III. Her mother is Suzzy Roche — one third of the harmonious Rochesisters. Her half-brother and -sister are Rufus and Martha Wainwright, each acclaimed singer-songwriters in their own right."Tickets: $57 / $47March 29 at 8 pm (Thursday – at the Duncan Theatre)John SebastianEver since the debut of the legendary Lovin' Spoonful in the 1960s, John Sebastian has been thrilling audiences and remains in-demand as a solo artist, studio musician, TV/film scorer and songwriter. With top 10 hits like Darlin be Home Soon, Do You Believe in Magic, Summer in the City, Did You Ever Have to Make Up Your Mind, Daydream, Nashville Cats and Welcome Back Kotter, plus more than two dozen albums and countless live performances around the world, Sebastian has become a permanent part of our American musical fabric, who was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. For more information, please visit www.johnbsebastian.com.Tickets: $79.75 / $49.75April 4 at 8 pm (Wednesday – at Old School Square)THE WEIGHT(Former Members of The Band)Replicating the music of The Band is a tall order, but interpreting the music of The Band is a definite art. Songs that have reverberated across history for decades continue to speak to millions of fans. And THE WEIGHT carries on the legendary musical tradition. THE WEIGHT is a five-piece ensemble featuring Jim Weider and Randy Ciarlante from The Band; Brian Mitchell of the Levon Helm Band; Marty Grebb, who wrote and recorded with The Band and worked with Rick Danko and Richard Manuel; and Albert Rogers who played with Levon Helm and Garth Hudson. Hailed as "the most authentic presentation of The Band that the world is ever gonna get," THE WEIGHT is the musical vehicle through which fans can continue to share those memorable stories and dance to those incredible back beats. Anyone who loves The Band should come, take a load off, and prepare for an unforgettable performance. For more information, please visit www.theweightband.com.Tickets: $92 / $77 / $57How to Get Concert Tickets:For Old School Square:Old School Square's Crest Theatre is located at 51 N. Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach. Tickets can be purchased online at www.OldSchoolSquare.org or by calling the Box Office at 561.243.7922, ext. 1.For the Duncan Theatre:The Duncan Theater is on the campus of Palm Beach State College, 4200 S. Congress Avenue in Lake Worth. Tickets can be purchased online at www.pbsc.ticketforce.com or by phone at 561.868.3309.About MusicWorks:MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.Media Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net