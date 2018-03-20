Mae's Breath Org. Care Baskets for Lung Cancer Patients

Open Hearts Gift Baskets for Lung Disease. Mae's Breath Foundation giveback program for patients battling lung cancer with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Media Contact

Yolanda Brunson-Sarrabo

***@gmail.com Yolanda Brunson-Sarrabo

End

-- Mae's Breath Foundation will hold their 2018 fundraiser highlighting their give back to the community outreach program.Many people battling lung cancer or any illness that involves chemotherapy feel defeated in their journey. Patients struggle with the many demands in fighting the disease, as well as learning how they need to go about their new journey of survival.Mae's Breath Foundation is a 501 c 3 Organization that has held various give back and awareness programs over the last 7 years. They are committed to follow their mission of "Empowering and educating lung cancer patients, in treatment options while building effective relationships with their healthcare providers; all while maintaining their dignity."Mae's Breath Foundation Open Hearts for Lung Cancer fundraiser will raise funds for 10 give-away baskets. Each of the baskets will include a variety of items for patients who have lung cancer, which they can use during their lengthy infusion therapy. The items to be included: Neck Pillows, Slippers, Activity Books, Journals, Snacks, Lotion, to name a few. The money raised by the organization will be used towards the items for each basket.NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital will be the 2018 recipient in the organizations giveback program. Mae's Breath Foundation will present baskets to 10 patients at the Hospital's lung cancer infusion department. The presentation of baskets will take place June 2018. The organization will accept donations and sponsors on products of needs. Please contact further for details.