News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Richard Neil To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday March 28th, 2018
Richard Neil will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live TV/Radio Show on Wednesday March 28th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarworld.com
Born in New York City and a graduate of The Neighborhood Playhouse, Richard Neil was a principal member of Chopstick Theatre in Charleston, S.C. He toured extensively, performing classic roles, such as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. He has appeared in two of Bill Viola's signature pieces, "Ocean Without A Shore" and "Man With His Soul." He starred opposite Makoto Fujita in the Japanese actor's last film, Takashi Koizumi's Best Wishes For Tomorrow.
His TV credits include Veronica Mars, Star Trek Deep Space Nine and Cheers. Richard is a busy voice and motion capture actor, most notably as Aratak in Sony's "Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds." He is the brother of documentary filmmaker, Ellen Weissbrod. Richard is promoting his new film "PRODIGY," now on VOD, which tells of a psychologist engaging a dangerous, young genius in a battle of wits -- unaware of the supernatural power the girl possesses, or that her life hangs in the balance.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Richard Neil and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large.
Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Richard Neil live on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY radio on Wednesday March 28th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on twitter @jimmystarshow
The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarsworld.com
The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
The Jimmy Star Show is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:
Http://www.w4cy.com in wellington, florida
Http://www.hamiltonradio.net in trenton, new jersey
Http://www.k4hd.com los angeles, ca
Http://www.iheart.com/
Http://www.audioboom.com/
Http://www.soundcloud.com/
Https://itunes.apple.com/
Https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com
Https://www.spreaker.com/
Https://plus.google.com/
Http://www.stitcher.com/
Contact
World Star PR
worldstarpublicrelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse