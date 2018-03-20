 
Carbon Dioxide, People and the Indoor Environment Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses carbon dioxide (CO2), its role in nature and how it can be measured as a potential indicator of indoor air quality (IAQ) conditions.

"As humans we produce carbon dioxide as an end product of cellular respiration," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "This means levels of the gas can vary greatly in buildings due to a number of factors and is why it is sometimes measured as an indicator to help assess the IAQ of a building. We hope this new video sheds some light on this important trace gas."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/RxfA5rulWz4



To examine more than 540 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,671,000 times or to join more than 3,655 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

