News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative Teaches Leadership to Urban Essex Youth
Anna D. Banks, certified coach, speaker and trainer, along with John Maxwell Team coaches worldwide, dedicate the month of April to helping youth and teens becoming bright leaders and change makers!
The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative is an international movement comprising hundreds of no cost community events with topics ranging from leadership development, to anti-bullying, self-esteem and more to help the youth and teens in communities around the world thrive. Anna D. Banks, is a certified speaker, trainer, and coach in Essex County NJ and says the initiative was launched last April. Anna states, "Our goal is to reach the youth in our communities, teaching them that it's never too early to become a great leader now. As John Maxwell said, the youth of today are our leaders of tomorrow."
The former adjunct professor, for Essex and Bergen County Colleges and, says the goal of The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative is to reach out to youth twice a year- in April and October. "We set our aim to reach 500,000 youth globally. John Maxwell team members all over the world are joining hands in doing that," Banks explained.
Throughout the month, Banks will be visiting different campuses discussing four main topics such as positive self-image and good character.
"Our youth need to know that they matter. Leadership starts within themselves and that they need to believe in themselves and that they are special and that they are valued," said Banks. "The third topic that we focus on is standing up and building others. So what that is about telling that that leaders don't bully and so we pick up others, we encourage others and show them that they are valued, as well."
So what made Banks get involved with such a cause? She says she believed in what Maxwell does, after all he is noted as a leadership guru. "He values the youth. The global youth initiative caught my attention because I have worked with the youth. I'm very passionate and I believe that every youth matters," she said.
If you are interested in having Banks speak at your school or youth group, please contact Banks at: Anna@ImagineMoreLLC.com or visit: http://youthmax.com/
"To the youth," Banks said, "I want to let them know they are valued, that they matter, no matter who they are, they are valuable."
______________
About Anna D Banks
Anna D Banks, Certified John Maxwell Speaker, Coach and Trainer and Certified D.I.S.C. Behavioral Studies Consultant. As a leadership expert and corporate trainer, Anna works with companies that understand the value of personal growth who want to sharpen their current team's leadership skills and wants to develop a larger pool of emerging leaders in their organization.
Anna has a very informative, entertaining, engaging and motivating style to create incredible programs for his audiences.
You will always leave Anna's programs with practical, applicable ideas and concepts you can use as soon as you walk out the door. Anna's training will enrich your attitude, rekindle your determination to succeed, and expand your self-confidence. You'll come away empowered, centered, and focused on your determined goals.
Contact
Anna D Banks
Imagine More LLC
***@imaginemorellc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 24, 2018