Manufacturer's Edge Launches Series Of Workshops Bringing Emerging Technologies To Colorado
The Technology AdvantEDGE Series presents "Building a Business Case for Additive" with GE Additive on Thursday, March 29
"Building a Business Case for Additive" is presented in cooperation with GE Additive and is aimed at organizations that are interested in exploring in metal additive manufacturing (AM) and need to quantify the economic opportunity.
The workshop will focus on the ROI that metal additive brings and will equip participants with the knowledge to sell the business case for AM to their leadership.
The session will be led by consultants from AddWorks™, GE Additive's in-house design consulting group, who helped design the fuel nozzle and Advanced Turboprop (ATP). Both parts are FAA certified and were re-engineered using AM and gained significant weight savings, part count reduction, and better performance. The AddWorks™ team will help attendees understand how to develop an AM mindset from the outset.
"Additive manufacturing is fundamentally changing how manufacturing is done, but what often stops organizations from starting their additive journey is a fear of the unknown and understanding what the payback is going to be," says Heidi Hostetter, Vice President of Faustson Tool.
This one-day workshop will cover the following topics:
•Key factors in identifing the right part for AM with metals
•Design, materials and manufacturing considerations during part design
•Building a ROI-led business case with key cost assumptions
•Identifying the right parts for AM
•Optimizing your additive post-processing
•Design recommendations and considerations
•Building an additive part cost model
•How to sell additive up through your organization
This is a hands-on workshop and attendees are encouraged to bring a part with them that might be a suitable for AM production. The Addworks team will then explore the compatibility and potential benefits of implementing an AM redesign.
What: Building a Business Case for Additive
Dates: March 29, 2018
Time: 9am–5pm; happy hour/networking event 5–7pm
Place: Geotech Environmental Equipment (2650 E 40th Ave, Denver)
Cost: Free; lunch is provided
Sponsored by: Manufacturer's Edge, H2 Manufacturing Solutions, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, and GE Additive
More information:
Direct registration link: https://tech-
About the Technology AdvantEDGE Series from Manufacturer's Edge:
As the Manufacturing Extension Partner for the state of Colorado, Manufacturer's Edge is committed to keeping Colorado manufacturers informed with the latest cutting-edge info and access to the latest trends. We want to show you what is on the horizon so that you can anticipate the arrival and stay competitive. To that end, we are pleased to introduce the 2018 Technology AdvantEDGE Series -- a series of workshops where we will introduce a variety of new technologies that manufacturers can implement into their manufacturing processes and products. These workshops will cover everything from new materials such as composites, smart fibers, and fabrics to new manufacturing processes, such as 3D printing and robotics. Topics of interest will also include radical new technologies that will change the way we live, such as flexible hybrid electronics, biopharmaceuticals, and biofabrication.
Let us help you stay ahead of the game by anticipating and preparing for the amazing innovations on the horizon. Let us bring the future to you!
About Manufacturer's Edge:
Manufacturer's Edge is a statewide manufacturing assistance center partially funded by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). Manufacturer's Edge encourages the strength and competitiveness of Colorado manufacturers through onsite technical assistance through coaching, training, and consulting, collaboration-
About H2 Manufacturing Solutions
H2 Manufacturing Solutions offers a broad range of services to help manufacturers navigate the daily challenges of the modern manufacturing world. Our one-stop shop addresses any business challenge a manufacturer encounters, from representing best-in-class equipment and service providers to operational improvement consulting to business development strategies to technical expertise. At H2, our mission is to make manufacturers' day-to-day challenges more manageable and less frustrating. Our promise is to deliver Honest. Hardworking. Results. For more information, contact H2 Manufacturing Solutions at 970-692-3344 or adam@h2manufacturingsolutions.com. Visit H2 Manufacturing Solutions on the web, Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
About GE Additive
GE Additive is part of GE – the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solution that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE Additive includes material provider AP&C and additive service provider to the medical industry, DTI. As a notable user of additive technologies GE recognizes the value and potential it brings to modern design and manufacturing. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, resources and intellect.
