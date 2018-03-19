News By Tag
Telephone (714) 655-5272
Email hi@stephcalvertart.com
Website www.stephcalvertart.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 24, 2018
Dinosaur Daydreams Really Do Come True
Local Illustrator signing copies of humorous children's books in April
Rincon, GA, March 24, 2018– Award winning freelance illustrator Steph Calvert will be signing copies of The Dinosaur Daydreams series of children's books at Teach Right in Rincon, GA on Saturday, April 7 from 12pm – 2pm.
"It's the perfect way for kids to wrap up spring break," says Steph. "Teach Right was such a natural choice as a partner for this event – Marion's got a great shop full of educational supplies and toys for kids, and I'm excited to share my work there!"
Steph will read a different one of each of the four books in the Dinosaur Daydreams series at the top and bottom of each hour, and will be bringing a fun dinosaur themed activity to share with her young visitors. Copies of the books will be available for sale at the store – each humorous and educational paperback is an affordable $7.95. Choose from Apatosaurus Would Not Make a Good Spy, Stegosaurus Would Not Make a Good Pirate, Triceratops Would Not Make a Good Ninja, T-Rex Would Not Make a Good Knight, or pick up the whole set!
About The Dinosaur Daydreams Series (as written by Capstone Publishing on Amazon)
http://bit.ly/
Everyone has dreams, even dinosaurs! But not every dream can become realitiy. For example, the brachiosaurus would love to be a spy! But at 40 feet tall, he certainly would not blend in. And the T-rex aspires to be a knight. But how would she manage to pick up a sword with those tiny arms? Blending lighthearted text with humorous art, the Dinosaur Dreams series presents basic dinosaur facts in a unique and appealing way. Each picture book includes a look-and-find game and discussion questions.
The art work is vivid and perfect with the story as it really brings to life this adorable and well-intentioned dinosaur. There was plenty of humor sprinkled throughout the art like the pirate flag whose traditional skull and crossbones kept changing its expression depending on what was going on in the story. The requisite parrot who seemed to take all the mishaps at ease by finding underwear for the dino, floating on a plastic raft and drinking 'coffee'?
My favorite was what appeared to be a nod to the Titanic movie where there was a female pirate on a raft while the guy was in the water clinging to the edge.
As a mom I had fun reading this, especially in a pirate voice which made my daughters laugh, and they enjoyed the story. It gave us a great opportunity to talk about some of the things they want to do when they grow up, what it would take to get there and what other things might they enjoy if the first turned out to be something they didn't want to do after all.
- Review of Stegosaurus Would Not Make a Good Pirate by Tara Sheehan on Goodreads.com
https://www.goodreads.com/
Where to Buy the Dinosaur Daydreams series
Library bound hardcover copies of these books are available for schools and libraries online from Capstone Publishing at http://www.capstonepub.com/
Savannah and Effingham County locals can also purchase copies in store at Teach Right in Rincon, as well as Ex Libris and E. Shaver bookstores in Savannah.
Steph, who graduated with a BFA in Computer Art from Savannah College of Art and Design in 1999, will also be signing copies of the Dinosaur Daydreams series at the college's Ex Libris bookstore in historic downtown Savannah on Saturday, April 28 from 1pm-4pm. "If you're planning on visiting Sidewalk Arts Festival in Forsyth that day, come see me at Ex Libris afterwards and let me sign a book or two for you!" Steph says.
About Steph Calvert
Steph Calvert is a one eyed artist with a boisterous laugh and a never ending love for all things snacky. She lives on a 10 acre fixer upper farm near Savannah, Georgia with her hilarious family - husband Josh, mom in law Carole, and kids Phil and Joy. Steph's a big fan of going on adventures, binge watching old episodes of 30 Rock, and being ridiculous for the sake of comedy.Steph is available for freelance illustration projects including kids art, editorial illustration, logo design, and surface pattern design.
Please credit photo of artist if used: Charity Miles Photography
# # #
If you would like more information, please contact Steph Calvert at (714) 655-5272 or email at hi@stephcalvertart.com.
Teach Right is located at 586 S. Columbia Ave. Unit 11 Rincon, GA 31326.
You can reach owner Marian Hodge at (912) 826-1681 or teachrightstore@
Ex Libris Bookstore is located at 228 Martin Luther King Blvd. Savannah, GA 31401.
You can reach store manager Michael Kent at (912) 525-7577 or mkent@follett.com
Contact
Steph Calvert Art
***@stephcalvertart.com
End
