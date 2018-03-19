News By Tag
Tor Energy Announces $50M in Energy Savings for Businesses and Consumers
"To provide exceptional energy savings for our business and residential customers is our goal each and every day. We could not have achieved this exceptional milestone without the support of our incredible customers, the energy companies that share our mission of reduced energy costs for consumers, and our sales team who continue to meet and to exceed every sales goal and challenge", said Patrick Forbes, Founder and CEO of Tor Energy.
Over 20 States have either partial or full energy deregulation allowing consumers to choose their energy provider, often resulting in significant savings. Texas is one of the leading States for consumer electricity choice and energy savings with approximately 85% of Texas' electricity customers having the freedom to choose their provider. The Tor Energy website provides an easy to use form whereby businesses and consumers can take the first steps to reducing their energy costs. "We have had customers go from initial inquiry about energy savings to saving over 20% on their bill within 72 hours", added Forbes.
"As the energy landscape continues to shift and energy savings become even more important to business and residential consumers, we expect another $50 Million in energy savings to come very soon," said Forbes.
About Tor Energy
Since 2011 Tor Energy has been providing energy savings to businesses and consumers in deregulated energy states by connecting consumers with energy providers who seek to offer them aggressive pricing in order to provide energy cost savings and to win their business. For more information or to start saving money on energy please visit www.torenergy.com or call 1-888-727-9368
Media Contact
Mike Arnold, Tor Energy Media Relations
***@torenergy.com
(888) 727-9368
