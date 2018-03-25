 
Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019


Sierra Leone, W. Africa, Diaspora Unity And Peace Press Conference

Sierra leone and global leaders pay close attention to run-off presidential election
 
 
NEW YORK - March 24, 2018 - PRLog -- The Sierra Leone Diaspora leadership groups in the United States, in partnership with the United African Congress, Give Them A Hand Foundation, Manchester Group and Associates LLC., civil rights, faith-based, human rights, women and youth organizations are pleased to announce the inaugural unity and peace press conference to be held in New York City, United States, as we approach the Sierra Leone RUN-OFF elections on Tuesday March 27th, 2018.

The purpose of the press conference is to directly appeal to our nation's leaders to promote peace, guarantee security for all eligible voters, ensure free, fair, and transparent elections without violence on March 27th, 2018 throughout Sierra Leone. Similar sentiments have been echoed by the Council of Paramount Chiefs in Sierra Leone and the C.C.C SL, Catholic Mission, E, FSLPFSL organizations in the Republic of Sierra Leone, West Africa.

According to the conference convener, Hon. Sidique Wai, President and National Spokesperson of the United African Congress, "This press event is both a national and worldwide call-to-action to maintain law and order without trampling on the human rights and dignity of the Sierra Leonean people to vote and assemble freely in selecting the candidate of their choice on March 27th, 2018 run-off elections". He goes on to say, "We are non-partisan but advocate fiercely for the promotion of patriotism and nationalism while insisting that political party loyalty, regional politics and tribalism must have no place in the politics and governance of Sierra Leone. We all belong to the same country, the Republic of Sierra Leone, West Africa," says Hon. Wai.

WHAT:          Peace and Unity Press conference to support Sierra Leone Election

DATE:          Sunday, March 25, 2018

TIME:          1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

PLACE:         TRS Professional Suite – 3rd Floor

40 Exchange Place, New York, NY 10005

Due to the high volume of interest in attending the press conference all interested stakeholders must RSVP their contact information to: Sidique Wai,: wai.sidique@gmail.com and ManchesterReport@gmail.com.

Mr. Wai believes, "We must stand up for peace. We must stand up for transparency. We must stand up for the rule of law. We must stand up for free and fair elections. We must repudiate tribalism and violence."  The Diaspora and the world is with the people of Sierra Leone.

Contact
Ian Campbell
***@gmail.com
202-630-8481
Source:Sidique Wai
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Election, Peace, Transparent
Industry:Government
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
