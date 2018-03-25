News By Tag
Sierra Leone, W. Africa, Diaspora Unity And Peace Press Conference
Sierra leone and global leaders pay close attention to run-off presidential election
The purpose of the press conference is to directly appeal to our nation's leaders to promote peace, guarantee security for all eligible voters, ensure free, fair, and transparent elections without violence on March 27th, 2018 throughout Sierra Leone. Similar sentiments have been echoed by the Council of Paramount Chiefs in Sierra Leone and the C.C.C SL, Catholic Mission, E, FSLPFSL organizations in the Republic of Sierra Leone, West Africa.
According to the conference convener, Hon. Sidique Wai, President and National Spokesperson of the United African Congress, "This press event is both a national and worldwide call-to-action to maintain law and order without trampling on the human rights and dignity of the Sierra Leonean people to vote and assemble freely in selecting the candidate of their choice on March 27th, 2018 run-off elections". He goes on to say, "We are non-partisan but advocate fiercely for the promotion of patriotism and nationalism while insisting that political party loyalty, regional politics and tribalism must have no place in the politics and governance of Sierra Leone. We all belong to the same country, the Republic of Sierra Leone, West Africa," says Hon. Wai.
WHAT: Peace and Unity Press conference to support Sierra Leone Election
DATE: Sunday, March 25, 2018
TIME: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM
PLACE: TRS Professional Suite – 3rd Floor
40 Exchange Place, New York, NY 10005
Due to the high volume of interest in attending the press conference all interested stakeholders must RSVP their contact information to: Sidique Wai,: wai.sidique@
Mr. Wai believes, "We must stand up for peace. We must stand up for transparency. We must stand up for the rule of law. We must stand up for free and fair elections. We must repudiate tribalism and violence." The Diaspora and the world is with the people of Sierra Leone.
