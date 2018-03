BSEtec Proudly Announces the Official Launch of Our Branch at Stephanie Square, Brussels, Belgium

BSETEC, we have successfully launched our branch at Stephanie Square, Brussels, Belgium. We have completed our official registration and are now entirely active for serving.

BSEtec - New Branch at Belgium

-- Taking to the next level of serving customer for their web and mobile app development,has launched our branch in Brussels, Belgium as per the requirement from Europe., after the completion of all our official registration process, we have officially launched our branch in Belgium. Theoffice is located at Stephanie Square, Brussels.is the progressive web and mobile app Development Company offering best and innovative solution for the customers. We have years of expertise in Web and mobile app development and recently we have put our core focus onand. Our expert crew delivers the efficient solutions that enhance the business productivity.Brussels Invest & Export were looking for new and innovative Indian IT companies to build a base at Belgium in order to encourage foreign venture in Brussels. With our tremendous service and innovative products, Bsetec has been selected during the hunt and the Belgium Government extended their entire support for us to set up our company and help us grow into the European Market., who represents the Internal Investments Department of the Brussels Invest & Export of the Belgium government, guided us to visit companies in Belgium to help to broaden our perspectives.Our sincere thanks toInvest & Export department, for choosing us to launch our branch in Belgium. We consider this is as our powerful beginning and strive to achieve even greater success in all our endeavours. Their honourable support will boost us to work hard and produce even more products and services. Now the real challenge has been put into our path to prove ourselves as the best. For more information about our products and services please visit our website: https://www.bsetec.com/