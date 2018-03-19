News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
xyzReptiles Announces Baby Colombian Boas For Sale Back In Stock
xyzReptiles has restocked baby Colombian boa constrictors for sale. Quantities of these popular reptile pets will be limited and provided to the public on a first come first serve basis.
The owners of xyzReptiles ( https://www.xyzreptiles.com/
"We are pleased to let our patiently waiting customers know that baby Boas are back in stock after a long wait.", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are a few of the medium sized snakes available to the public that can reach impressive lengths as adults".
Colombian Boa Constrictors are found in and around the country of their namesake Colombia. They are commonly found in a variety of color and pattern morphs and can get to an adult size of six to seven feet in males and almost nine feet in females. The Central American Boas are from Mexico, El Salvador and Venezuela and are generally smaller reaching adult lengths of four to five feet long.
Visit https://www.xyzreptiles.com/
Contact
Amir Soleymani
***@xyzreptiles.com
305 3055998
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse