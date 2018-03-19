 
Industry News





March 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

xyzReptiles Announces Baby Colombian Boas For Sale Back In Stock

xyzReptiles has restocked baby Colombian boa constrictors for sale. Quantities of these popular reptile pets will be limited and provided to the public on a first come first serve basis.
 
 
Baby boa constrictor
Baby boa constrictor
 
PALMETTO, Fla. - March 24, 2018 - PRLog -- One of the best online reptile pet stores is ready to offer their customers healthy captive born baby Colombian boas for asla as well as farm raised captive baby Central American boas for sale. These fantastic little snakes are one of the first species of reptiles to be kept as pets by the public going all the way back to the early parts of the twentieth century. These unique snakes can be kept in a small terrarium for the first six months of their growth period and then moved into larger indoor or outdoor enclosures depending on the owner's location temperatures.

The owners of xyzReptiles ( https://www.xyzreptiles.com/ ) have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper dietary and heating requirements have been met for every baby snake that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper housing is the first step in ensuring these beautiful baby snakes will feed and thrive as they await to be delivered to their new homes.

"We are pleased to let our patiently waiting customers know that baby Boas are back in stock after a long wait.", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are a few of the medium sized snakes available to the public that can reach impressive lengths as adults".

Colombian Boa Constrictors are found in and around the country of their namesake Colombia. They are commonly found in a variety of color and pattern morphs and can get to an adult size of six to seven feet in males and almost nine feet in females. The Central American Boas are from Mexico, El Salvador and Venezuela and are generally smaller reaching adult lengths of four to five feet long.

Visit https://www.xyzreptiles.com/reptiles/animals/snakes/boas-for-sale/ for more details.

