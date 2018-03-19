 
Industry News





Camerado Music Releases Multi-genre Record 'Bad Guys' with Hidden Bitcoin Booty Stashed Inside

 
 
BadEPGuys_roboto_500-500-300x300
BadEPGuys_roboto_500-500-300x300
 
LOS ANGELES - March 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Camerado Music, a newly established venture of Camerado Movies and Media, ventures into music production with the record release of the EP, 'Bad Guys' by indie rock / psych folk and electronic artist Gone Marshall. With $1000 producer fee remaining after production of the EP, the producers decided to place the remaining funds in a Bitcoin wallet to allow listeners a chance at cracking the secret code hidden among the tracks of the record.

"The usual thing to do after successfully completing a project like this is is pocket any remaining production money as part of the producer's fee", said Camerado principal and 'Bad Guys' producer Jason Rosette. "But in this case, given the unique sonic and lyrical landscapes of the record ('Bad Guys'), it seemed more engaging for listeners to have a shot at the money by placing it in a private Bitcoin wallet and leaving the code to crack the wallet hidden throughout the EP."

The private wallet security code would normally be virtually unbreakable, with a one in 2.5 quadrillion chance of randomly guessing the key. However, with the information embedded throughout the record – albeit faintly and at times nearly subliminally – a listener with a good pair of headphones stands a chance of achieving the booty.

(The private encryption hex containing the Bitcoin, minus the ten missing variables which can be found on 'Bad Guys' is as follows: L4g9_jVfr_cdN1_ttNC_Eerx_W14p_Mny7_zudY_aew2_8hna_mq )

With striking lyrics and a vocal sensibility reminiscent of Lou Reed, Johnny Cash, Ian Curtis (Joy Division), and Leonard Cohen, 'Bad Guys' by Gone Marshall brings a new and sparkling blend of psych folk, indie pop, electronic, and alt rock to an over-processed scene. Reviewer Johnny Novocain says of Gone Marshall, "A trippy Leonard Cohen. Beatific and funny. Bad Guys is the anthem this country sorely needs to sing along with".

Curious listeners (and treasure seekers!) can find Gone Marshall's new EP 'Bad Guys' on iTunes, Bandcamp, Google Play Music, Spotify, and other platforms. Visit 'Bad Guys' on Apple at https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/gone-marshall/661651360, and on Bandcamp at https://gonemarshall.bandcamp.com/album/bad-guys-2

Contact Camerado Music to solve the code or to send questions or comments about 'Bad Guys' or singer-songwriter Gone Marshall

Camerado Music
***@camerado.com
Source:Camerado Music
Email:***@camerado.com Email Verified
