Camerado Music Releases Multi-genre Record 'Bad Guys' with Hidden Bitcoin Booty Stashed Inside
"The usual thing to do after successfully completing a project like this is is pocket any remaining production money as part of the producer's fee", said Camerado principal and 'Bad Guys' producer Jason Rosette. "But in this case, given the unique sonic and lyrical landscapes of the record ('Bad Guys'), it seemed more engaging for listeners to have a shot at the money by placing it in a private Bitcoin wallet and leaving the code to crack the wallet hidden throughout the EP."
The private wallet security code would normally be virtually unbreakable, with a one in 2.5 quadrillion chance of randomly guessing the key. However, with the information embedded throughout the record – albeit faintly and at times nearly subliminally – a listener with a good pair of headphones stands a chance of achieving the booty.
(The private encryption hex containing the Bitcoin, minus the ten missing variables which can be found on 'Bad Guys' is as follows: L4g9_jVfr_cdN1_
With striking lyrics and a vocal sensibility reminiscent of Lou Reed, Johnny Cash, Ian Curtis (Joy Division), and Leonard Cohen, 'Bad Guys' by Gone Marshall brings a new and sparkling blend of psych folk, indie pop, electronic, and alt rock to an over-processed scene. Reviewer Johnny Novocain says of Gone Marshall, "A trippy Leonard Cohen. Beatific and funny. Bad Guys is the anthem this country sorely needs to sing along with".
Curious listeners (and treasure seekers!) can find Gone Marshall's new EP 'Bad Guys' on iTunes, Bandcamp, Google Play Music, Spotify, and other platforms. Visit 'Bad Guys' on Apple at https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact Camerado Music to solve the code or to send questions or comments about 'Bad Guys' or singer-songwriter Gone Marshall
