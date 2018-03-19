CryptoBlockCon, the Cryptocurrency & Blockchain Conference announces Los Angeles event, April 4-5th

Crystal Rose, Miko Matsumura, and William Quigley take the stage and join Origin Protocol, Consensys & Dispatch Labs to headline CryptoBlockCon Los Angeles

Contact

CryptoBlockCon

info@cryptoblockcon.com CryptoBlockCon

End

-- The future of Blockchain is top of the agenda CryptoBlockCon Los Angeles, taking place April 4-5 at Hudson Loft, downtown.Highlights of the event will include keynotes with Crystal Rose, Miko Matsumura, and William Quigley, and panel discussions discussing future benefits of blockchain; the technology, the currencies and market activity for the coming year.Addressing common challenges for industries to understand, develop and succeed in the area of blockchain and crypto assets, the event will bring together world leaders across industries, from finance to healthcare.Representatives from Origin Protocol, Evercoin, Consensys, Dispatch Labs, and The NEM Foundation amongst others will be in attendance to showcase how companies are using this technology to continuously innovate and disrupt industries.Matt Kirke, VP of Strategic Partnerships at CryptoBlockCon, said: "Each event, CryptoBlockCon penetrates a new and exciting city where technology, innovation and intelligence thrive bringing together the world's leading minds from every industrial aspect involved in this revolution.Reflecting the passion of the ever-curious community, CryptoBlockCon addresses such curating a unique, insightful and vibrant experience as part of the constant battle to understand, develop and succeed in the arena of Blockchain and Crypto-assets.Los Angeles is a prime location to celebrate innovation in Blockchain and we are excited to see so many representatives from across the world come together to look at how the sector will continue to evolve."Topics up for debate include 'Sending Wealth: The Future & Possibilities with Crypto Assets', 'Marketing your Startup in an ICO Environment' as well as a focus on important issues around investment and Ethics and Humanitarianism in the context of blockchain.The event will culminate in a lightning round of ICO pitches from companies at the forefront of concept and technological implementation in the space, and the popular 'Bourbon & Blockchain party', a partnership coupling the largest database of Bourbon in the world with those passionate about Blockchain.Los Angeles, April 4-5New York, August 14-15London, September 24-25Las Vegas, December 11-12info@cryptoblockcon.com