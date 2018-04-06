Atlanta Speakeasy Swing Dance party - Live 17 piece Band April 6, 2018

join us for a fun night of Swing dancing with Live 17 piece Swing band, The Metro Jazz club. Hosted by Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. come early for a Swing dance lesson. During the band breaks DJ Alan White playing your favorite top 40s hits.

-- Speakeasy Swing Dance party Featuring 17 pieceSwing Band - Metro Jazz ClubFriday April, 6, 2018Join us for dinner and dancing! Singles and Couples are welcome!New in town? Everyone is invited! Even better, dress up in yourfavorite Swing era outfit from the 20s & 30s! Wear a vintage militaryuniform, dress like a flapper, or even dust off your zoot suit!We're recreating the Speakeasy era, so join for a fun night ofdancing the night away, featuring a LIVE 17-piece Swing &Jazz Band -- Metro Jazz ClubWe will start the evening off with a Swing dance lesson.Go to our fb event page and save!Buy your tickets in advanced and get a guaranteed reservedseating for the first 30 people to pay in adv.We will also give you a $5 voucher towards foodNemoes Tavern6025 Peachtree PkwyNorcross Ga 30092770.855.4396 text/call7:45pm - Swing Dance LessonDJ Alan White playing top 40s hits from acrossdecade, before & after Featured 17 PieceSwing Band Metro Jazz Club$10/person in adv or at DoorAdvanced payment includes:-- Priority reserved seating-- $4 voucher towards food/drink$15 minimum purchaseGo to one of the links below to pay in advancedand to RSVP:Check out our Facebook Fan page:http://www.Facebook.com/SwingDanceAtlanta/http://www.Dancing4Fun.comIf you have any questions..Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 text/callhttp://www.Meetup.com/Dancing4Fun