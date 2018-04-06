 
Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


Atlanta Speakeasy Swing Dance party - Live 17 piece Band April 6, 2018

join us for a fun night of Swing dancing with Live 17 piece Swing band, The Metro Jazz club. Hosted by Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. come early for a Swing dance lesson. During the band breaks DJ Alan White playing your favorite top 40s hits.
 
 
ATLANTA - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Speakeasy Swing Dance party Featuring 17 piece
Swing Band - Metro Jazz Club
Friday April, 6, 2018

 Join us for dinner and dancing! Singles and Couples are welcome!
New in town? Everyone is invited! Even better, dress up in your
favorite Swing era outfit from the 20s & 30s! Wear a vintage military
uniform, dress like a flapper, or even dust off your zoot suit!
We're recreating the Speakeasy era, so join for a fun night of
dancing the night away, featuring a LIVE 17-piece Swing &
Jazz Band -- Metro Jazz Club
We will start the evening off with a Swing dance lesson.
Go to our fb event page and save!
Buy your tickets in advanced and get a guaranteed reserved
seating for the first 30 people to pay in adv.
We will also give you a $5 voucher towards food

Where:
Nemoes Tavern
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Time:
7:45pm - Swing Dance Lesson
DJ Alan White playing top 40s hits from across
decade, before & after Featured 17 Piece
Swing Band Metro Jazz Club

Cost:
$10/person in adv or at Door
 Advanced payment includes:
   -- Priority reserved seating
   -- $4 voucher towards food/drink
         $15 minimum purchase

Go to one of the links below to pay in advanced
and to RSVP:
https://speakeasyswingdanceparty.eventbrite.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/181090619318394/

Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/SwingDanceAtlanta/
http://www.Dancing4Fun.com

If you have any questions..

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
http://www.Meetup.com/Dancing4Fun

Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
Source:Dancing4Fun
Email:***@dancing4fun.com Email Verified
