Transitions2earth is releasing lightweight versions of their bestselling product!
Released over a decade ago, Transitions2earth Biodegradable Cutlery has been a bestselling product and a staple in the catering and food delivery industry. They are now releasing a lightweight versions which are available in boxes of 1000.
Transitions2earth premium quality utensils and cutlery are lab tested and have been shown to biodegrade 13% in 59 weeks in a landfill. With this technology, no special end-of-life treatment is needed to support your green efforts and fulfill your eco-conscious responsibilities. The product is high-heat safe, washable, reusable and BPA free. Perfect for events, parties, gatherings, weddings, and your home or office!
Since 2004, Transitions2earth has been a leader in the food service disposable industry creating effective, beautifully designed products and fostering sustainable innovation. The Seattle-based company is sought after by distributors, wholesalers and venue managers as well as consumers as they are now within the top 5% of Amazon Sellers.
Sara Bennett
(206) 774-3777
***@transitions2earth.com
