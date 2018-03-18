 
March 2018





Transitions2earth is releasing lightweight versions of their bestselling product!

Released over a decade ago, Transitions2earth Biodegradable Cutlery has been a bestselling product and a staple in the catering and food delivery industry. They are now releasing a lightweight versions which are available in boxes of 1000.
 
SEATTLE - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Eco-conscious cutlery and tableware supplier Transitions2earth has released a new product, Transitions2earth Biodegradable EcoPure Lightweight Forks, Knives and Spoons, sold in boxes of 1000. For 10 years, Transitions2earth's best selling product has been their biodegradable forks, knives and spoons sold in boxes of 500 individually. Based on the original design and technology, the new lightweight model is formulated for tastings, samplings and informal catering and food trucks. The product also provides a more cost-effective green alternative to traditional food service disposable forks, knives and spoons. Previously sold in boxes of 400 for $19.99, the new lightweight versions are sold in boxes of 1000 for $24.99.

Transitions2earth premium quality utensils and cutlery are lab tested and have been shown to biodegrade 13% in 59 weeks in a landfill. With this technology, no special end-of-life treatment is needed to support your green efforts and fulfill your eco-conscious responsibilities. The product is high-heat safe, washable, reusable and BPA free. Perfect for events, parties, gatherings, weddings, and your home or office!

Since 2004, Transitions2earth has been a leader in the food service disposable industry creating effective, beautifully designed products and fostering sustainable innovation. The Seattle-based company is sought after by distributors, wholesalers and venue managers as well as consumers as they are now within the top 5% of Amazon Sellers.

Sara Bennett
(206) 774-3777
***@transitions2earth.com
