"A Ukrainian Montage" Whirls and Kicks Its Way Into Hearts Sunday, April 15
A concert promoting and perpetuating the Ukrainian Culture through folk dance, song and art.
Now in its 69th season, the non-profit Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, Inc. is dedicated to promoting and perpetuating the Ukrainian Culture. They proudly celebrate their 26th annual presentation of the fantastic fun, and wildly popular, culturally enriching "A Ukrainian Montage," in their only Ft. Lauderdale performance.
Admission is just $25 and seating is limited. Tickets are available at BrowardCenter.org or call Ticketmaster at (954) 462-0222. For Group Sales call (954) 660-6307.
Donna Maksymowich-
www.UkrainianDancersMiami.org.
***@wordtaylor.info
