"A Ukrainian Montage" Whirls and Kicks Its Way Into Hearts Sunday, April 15

A concert promoting and perpetuating the Ukrainian Culture through folk dance, song and art.
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- If you know squat about Ukrainian dancing, experience everything from Poltava to Verkhovyno to Hopak and all that's in between. Enjoy a whirlwind afternoon of Ukrainian folk dance, song, and art, with more than 40 energetic spinning, kicking and squatting dancers, traditional folk singers and instruments, fantastic costumes and all the pageantry of "A Ukrainian Montage." This concert features the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, the musical group "Gerdan" and vocal ensemble, "Trio Maksymowich." The event is Sunday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts (201 S.W. 5th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312).

         Now in its 69th season, the non-profit Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, Inc. is dedicated to promoting and perpetuating the Ukrainian Culture. They proudly celebrate their 26th annual presentation of the fantastic fun, and wildly popular, culturally enriching "A Ukrainian Montage," in their only Ft. Lauderdale performance.

Admission is just $25 and seating is limited. Tickets are available at BrowardCenter.org or call Ticketmaster at (954) 462-0222. For Group Sales call (954) 660-6307. For more information call Donna Maksymowich-Waskiewicz at (954) 434-9753 or visit www.UkrainianDancersMiami.org.

Contact
Donna Maksymowich-Waskiewicz (954) 434-9753
www.UkrainianDancersMiami.org.
***@wordtaylor.info
End
Source:Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, Inc.
Email:***@wordtaylor.info Email Verified
Location:Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
