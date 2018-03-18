 
March 2018





Assault Industries Radius Rod Double Shear Bracket Kit for Can Am Maverick X3

 
 
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Assault Industries introduces the new Radius Rod Double Shear Bracket Kit for Can Am Maverick X3

The Assault Industries radius rod double shear bracket kit resolves what has become a common problem for all Can Am Maverick X3 models. The premature wear of the center radius rod hole on the knuckle can cause undesirable behavior while driving. The hole can become oblong in shape, altering the toe angle which can lead to the dragging of the rear wheels, excessive tire wear, damage to other components or the total shearing off of the bolt. A sheared bolt can allow full toe angle articulation of the affected wheel(s) - this can make the vehicle impossible to control and very dangerous.

The double shear bracket mounts directly to the knuckle over the center radius rod connection point and places the rod in double shear, shielding it from any connection with the soft aluminum knuckle. The double shear kit is available for pre-order now with a suggested retail price of $99.99.

To learn more about this great product or to place an order, visit www.assaultind.com, call (714) 799-6711 or email sales@assaultutv.com.

