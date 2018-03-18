News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer Partner Justin Carley Honored with Vegas Inc.'s Prestigious 40 Under 40 Award
Since 2001, Vegas Inc. has been recognizing 40 men and women from a cross section of industries in the valley who have one thing in common — they're making Las Vegas a better place. Candidates were assessed on community service, entrepreneurial spirit and impact on their respective industry.
"On behalf of the firm, I wish to congratulate Justin on being selected for this well-deserved award," said Alex Fugazzi, administrative partner for the Nevada offices of Snell & Wilmer and his nominator for this award. "Not only is Justin passionate about being an advocate for his clients, he also volunteers his time by serving as a mentor to young attorneys at Snell & Wilmer and performing pro bono work in our community."
Active in the legal community, Carley has been involved in various programs at the William S. Boyd School of Law. He has served as a mentor for the law students, is a frequent judge for the school's oral arguments and is also a member of the Alumni Leadership Circle. At Snell & Wilmer, he has earned several accolades including the Snell & Wilmer Coach Hall of Fame award in 2017. He currently serves as the firm's loss prevention partner and is the chair of the Las Vegas office's Hiring Committee. Carley has also been involved in the firm's Attorney Development Committee.
Carley's practice is concentrated in commercial litigation with an emphasis on construction, property, company ownership, franchise, and other disputes. His practice is diverse, but frequently involves litigating over construction contracts, real property sales and leases, ownership battles, franchise agreements, and other transfers and investments gone wrong. Carley is experienced in federal and state litigation, AAA and other private arbitration and a variety of forms of mediation and alternative dispute resolution. His experience includes prosecuting and defending actions seeking monetary damages, injunctive relief, declaratory relief, appointment of receivers, deficiency judgments and other remedies, both before and after judgment and including appeal. Carley earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and his B.A. in justice studies from Rhode Island College.
Carley has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®,Commercial Litigation (2018); Mountain States Super Lawyers®, Business Litigation (2013-2017); Rising Stars Business Litigation (2011-2012); Nevada Business Magazine's Legal Elite (2010-2017) and Best Up and Coming Attorneys (2010-2013).
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit http://www.swlaw.com.
