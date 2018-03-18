Comfees Partners with National Down Syndrome Congress

Premium Diaper Producers Announce Corporate Partnership with NDSC

-- Comfees Premium Diapers, a Domtar Personal Care brand, is excited and proud to announce a new corporate partnership with the National Down Syndrome Congress. This partnership will not only help promote Comfees premium diapers, but also will help spread awareness about the wonderful work that the National Down Syndrome Congress does as a resource and support network for families touched by Down syndrome.Of the corporate partnership between Comfees and the NDSC (National Down Syndrome Congress), Domtar Marketing Manager Alex Bear said, "We're overjoyed to enter into a partnership between our Comfees brand and the NDSC. Our brand is fortunate to have their support and it's an honor to be able to help the NDSC improve the world for individuals and families with Down syndrome. Comfees has always strived to support children with special needs and makes larger sizes specifically for those who may take longer to potty train. The mission of the NDSC aligns perfectly with our cause and goals for the brand."In addition to their corporate partnership with the National Down Syndrome Congress, Comfees is also a formal Lonestar Level Sponsor for the 46th Annual NDSC Convention in Dallas, Texas July 12th through 15th. This is an annual event for parents, siblings, advocates, and volunteers from across the country to come together to connect, share their experiences, and learn the latest information from top experts in the field. Comfees is again proud to be the 2018 sponsor for this year's 321 Dance™ at the convention, a special event to celebrate and fundraise for those with Down syndrome.Comfees is a premium diaper company and a Domtar Personal Care brand based in Raleigh, NC and serving stores across the United States. Committed to providing customers with a better, more comfortable, more absorbent diaper, Comfees' research lab performed market research, spoke in depth with parents about their diaper needs, and tested different combinations of materials in order to innovate premium diapers for babies and children living with illness or disabilities.