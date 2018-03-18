 
News By Tag
* Book Signing
* Author Event
* Zombies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbia
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Barnes & Noble Book Signing with Award-winning Author William Schlichter on March 25, 2018

 
 
The popular No Room in Hell series by William Schlichter
The popular No Room in Hell series by William Schlichter
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Book Signing
Author Event
Zombies

Industry:
Books

Location:
Columbia - Missouri - US

Subject:
Events

COLUMBIA, Mo. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble will be hosting a book signing with award-winning author and screenwriter William Schlichter inside Columbia Mall on Sunday, March 25th beginning at 4PM.

William will be signing copies of THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UNDEAD (BHC Press/Umbra, 978-1-946006-51-6, $14.95, 305 pages) and his latest release 400 MILES TO GRACELAND (BHC Press/Umbra, 978-1-946848-03-1, $15.95, 408 pages), books one and two in his popular zombie dystopian No Room in Hell series. He'll also be signing copies of ENTER THE SANDMEN (BHC Press/Indigo, 978-1-946006-52-3, $14.95, 376 pages) and THE DARK SIDE (BHC Press/Indigo, 978-1-946006-42-4, $16.95, 440 pages), his epic science fiction Silver Dragon Chronicles, an action-packed series fan favorite that will appeal to Star Wars and Firefly aficionados.

Barnes & Noble is located inside Columbia Mall at 2208 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, MO 65203. For more information, contact the store at 573-445-4080.

About William Schlichter—William Schlichter is an award-winning author and screenwriter specializing in the phantasmagorical world of the undead and science fiction fantasy stories. His popular No Room in Hell and Silver Dragon Chronicles series are fan favorites, and he enjoys spending time on the convention circuit.

His full-length feature script, Incinta, is a 2014 New Orleans Horror Film Festival finalist, a 2015 Beverly Hills Film Festival full-length feature finalist for a full-length feature, and an Official Selected finalist in the 2016 Irvine Film Festival. William also placed third in the 2013 Broadcast Education Association National Festival of Media Arts for writing a TV Spec Script episode of The Walking Dead.

William's upcoming novel SKA: SERIAL KILLERS ANONYMOUS is published by BHC Press/Open Window and will release on October 2, 2018.

About BHC Press—BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults. All titles by William Schlichter are available in hardcover, trade softcover, and ebook at fine booksellers everywhere.

To learn more about William Schlichter and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/

Contact
BHC Press
***@bhcpress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Book Signing, Author Event, Zombies
Industry:Books
Location:Columbia - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BHC Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share