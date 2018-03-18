News By Tag
Barnes & Noble Book Signing with Award-winning Author William Schlichter on March 25, 2018
William will be signing copies of THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UNDEAD (BHC Press/Umbra, 978-1-946006-
Barnes & Noble is located inside Columbia Mall at 2208 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, MO 65203. For more information, contact the store at 573-445-4080.
About William Schlichter—William Schlichter is an award-winning author and screenwriter specializing in the phantasmagorical world of the undead and science fiction fantasy stories. His popular No Room in Hell and Silver Dragon Chronicles series are fan favorites, and he enjoys spending time on the convention circuit.
His full-length feature script, Incinta, is a 2014 New Orleans Horror Film Festival finalist, a 2015 Beverly Hills Film Festival full-length feature finalist for a full-length feature, and an Official Selected finalist in the 2016 Irvine Film Festival. William also placed third in the 2013 Broadcast Education Association National Festival of Media Arts for writing a TV Spec Script episode of The Walking Dead.
William's upcoming novel SKA: SERIAL KILLERS ANONYMOUS is published by BHC Press/Open Window and will release on October 2, 2018.
About BHC Press—BHC Press is an alternative publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, trade, and ebooks for both YA and adults. All titles by William Schlichter are available in hardcover, trade softcover, and ebook at fine booksellers everywhere.
To learn more about William Schlichter and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/
