Free, On-Line Program Promises Non-Drug Help for Diabetes and High Blood Pressure
Practicing physician and award-winning author and speaker, David DeRose, MD, MPH, is featured in a new program that helps prevent the ravages of some of today's most rampant killer diseases
After the success of their book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" (which has been consistently ranking among the top ten high blood pressure titles on Amazon), CompassHealth felt an urgency to get this beta-version out as quickly as possible, so that the literally millions of people throughout the world with diabetes and/or high blood pressure could begin benefiting from the powerful principles featured—without delay.
Featured speaker, Dr. DeRose says of the series: "I feel like we've encapsulated some of the very best natural remedies advice from residential and out-patient lifestyle programs that I've worked with over the past three decades." You can be among the first people to start the 30-day, on-line journey. It all starts with the introductory YouTube video found here: https://www.youtube.com/
The publisher is anxious for feedback as they plan to upgrade the various segments over time. They are especially encouraging viewers to keep track of their results before and after the program (things as simple as blood pressure, weight, and, if a person has diabetes, a Hemoglobin A1c value--the indicator of average blood sugar control).
Don't wait. Check out this great new video series today--your life may never be the same.
Sonja DeRose
sonja.derose@
5805047043
