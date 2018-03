Love Industry's Top Experts To Speak at 2018 Global Love Conference

The largest International Gathering of Love Industry Professionals

-- The Matchmaking Institute holds its 11th Annual Global Love Conference formerly known as the International Matchmakers and Date Coaches Conference from April 19th-21st at the Barcelo Bavaro Grand Hotel, in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic with an incredible line-up of expert speakers. The largest gathering of Love Industry Professionals from over 50 countries will gather to collaborate and learn best practices for personalized relationship services, as well as curated workshops for collaboration and connection across the industry.Founder and CEO: Lisa Clampitt and Arlene Vasquez Washburn said "we wanted to create more opportunity for networking and connection at this year's conference. The professionals in our industry tend to be caretakers, so we wanted to also offer an opportunity for self-care at a gorgeous luxury resort in the Caribbean, as well as a more affordable event than previous years."The agenda features a pre-conference boot camp training that introduces the field of matchmaking. Speakers include Julia McCurley, Svetlana Mukha, Tal Itzhak Ron, Dr. Terri Orbuch, Janelle Holden and Tina Vang, Angela Smith, Yudy Bueno, Amari Ice, Violet Lim, Tammy Shaklee, as well as presentations from MMI CEO, Arlene Vazquez Washburn and MMI Founder, Lisa Clampitt. It will also feature exclusive after-parties with golden networking opportunities for both newbies and seasoned matchmakers.Effortlessly Attract High Paying Male ClientsHow to Make 6 Figures Marketing Your Matchmaking and Dating Coaching ---Business with 5K Or Less6 Signs That It Is Time to Raise Your FeesFrom Database Rights to Providing the Right Agreements - Why Matchmakers Have to be Protected LegallyRecognizing and Successfully Working with Narcissistic and Difficult ClientsThe Science Behind Finding Love Again3 Ways to Skyrocket Your Sales & ConnectionsGrowing Business Through EventsMonetize Your Relationship Advice & Get ClientsRetreats: An International CollaborationThe State of the Love Industry: Resources and UpdatesSigning and Matching International ClientsFor more information on The Global Love Con presented by The Matchmaking Institute, including the complete agenda and bios of speakers, please visit the http://GlobalLoveCon.com for more details.MORE ABOUT THE MATCHMAKING INSTITUTE:The Matchmaking Institute http://MatchmakingInstitute.com is the only state-licensed school in the world for matchmakers and love professionals. The Institute is the leading authoritative voice of the international matchmaking industry with its members providing a reputable and ethical service. It strives to increase the industry's public and media awareness, raise its standards, and establish a set code of ethics. The Institute provides training for new matchmakers, ongoing professional education, and tools for experienced matchmakers.