Corner Property Management Hand-Picked to Manage Kings Crossing Development in Vineland, NJ 08360
• Solid hardwood floors throughout the main living areas
• Plush, neutral carpeting, conducive to any decor
• A cozy family room conveniently located on the lower level, right off the main entry
• An open kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets, a center island, stainless steel appliances, wall-mounted flat screen television, plus a refrigerator featuring ice and water in the door
• Recessed lighting throughout
• Easy direct interior access to the garage from the foyer
• Ceiling fans to help economically heat and cool the homes
• Vaulted ceilings
• A state-of-the-
• Two bonus parking spaces
Kings Crossing is surrounded by farmland and rural towns, yet close to eateries, stores, and schools including: the Dippolito Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Intermediate School, and Vineland High. It's right across the street from The Romano Sports Complex, home of the NJ Independent Baseball League (an alternative to the nationally-owned leagues created "by baseball players for baseball players"); this complex features an Over 35 Division perfect for would-be players of a "seasoned" age! The development is also near Fiocchi Park, the Eastlyn Golf Course and Greenview Inn, and the Inspira Medical Center. And, it's a short drive away from the Amtrak train station, Delaware Memorial Bridge, I-95 (aka the Garden State Turnpike), charming Cape May, and Atlantic City.
"We're extremely happy that we've been chosen to manage this growing development located in such an incredible area," said Tony Nardone, President of CPM. "We're 100% sure that our firm will not only meet, but exceed their property management needs." Corner Property Management is known as the Standard of Excellence in the industry for its knowledge, leadership team, resources, and accounting as well as Tony's unique engineering expertise.
Tony Nardone, President of Corner Property Management has managed properties for more than fifteen years throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. The company proudly serves all of New Jersey. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule a personal interview with Tony Nardone, please call him at 973.376.3925 or visit our website at www.cp-management.com. Feel free to email Tony at tony.nardone@
