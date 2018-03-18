Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes SEPA Doral Medical Center as a Trustee

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes SEPA Doral Medical Center as a Trustee Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as SEPA Doral Medical Centerwill continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve better everyday life for the many people in the City of Doral.SEPA Doral Medical Center is dedicated to providing preventative and primary care medicine to the entire community and their families. Patient centered care is at the heart of our mission.SEPA Doral Medical Center was dedicated to the memory of Indy Morgado, a beloved firefighter who passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. We proudly support the Indy Morgado Cancer Foundation as well as many other charitable causes. We encourage all of our patients and partners to get involved in the community. Make 2018 the year you reach out and help others. We can all be a hero to someone.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.