Grayson Dare Homes of Durham Wins Two Awards from Houzz.com

-- --(PR.com (https://www.pr.com/))--Grayson Dare Homes of Durham, NC has been awarded "Best Of Design" and "Best of Customer Service" by Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, for the second year in a row. This Durham NC based design/ build company, was chosen, as a leader, by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from the more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2017. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2018" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.Follow Grayson Dare Homes at www.houzz.com to see why they were again voted one of Houzz's "Best Of" Companies in Design and Service for 2018.