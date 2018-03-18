News By Tag
2018 Media Kit- The New Face of Modern Treatise
Modern Treatise releases its annual media kit to better reflect the current state of its image and brand.
Recently, Modern Treatise released our annual updated media kit directly on A.N. Publishing's website. The media kit reinforces everything the brand stands for.
Inside, existing and prospective clients can expect to find an in-depth profile of Modern Treatise's readers, from their activity online to their spending patterns and socio-economic habits.
Featuring content that caters to innovative millennials within the sectors of entrepreneurship, geopolitics, culture, and economics, the new Modern Treatise media kit efficiently sums up the brand's objectives and subject matter within a few pages. Existing and prospective clients will better understand how Modern Treatise can serve them and their interests after reading through the media kit's exclusive statistics on Modern Treatise's target demographic.
Such valuable information paints a vivid picture of the magazine and its readers, thus giving collaborators and clients a solid starting point from which they can begin building a relationship with Modern Treatise that is totally tailored to them and fulfills their marketing objectives. Speaking directly from the editor's note, "Our audience visits Modern Treatise for both recreational desire and worldly awareness." Ultimately, the media kit provides a concise through view of Modern Treatise's image, audience, and content.
