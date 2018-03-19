News By Tag
THE RITE OF WANDS by Mackenzie Flohr named 2017 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist
As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers (and authors), independent media company Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts its annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2017. After more than 2,000 individual titles spread across 65 genres were submitted for consideration, the list of finalists was determined by Foreword's editorial team. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword's readership—from across the country.
"Choosing finalists for the INDIES is always the highlight of our year, but the job is very difficult due to the high quality of submissions,"
The complete list of finalists can be found at: https://www.forewordreviews.com/
"We're thrilled THE RITE OF WANDS by Mackenzie Flohr has been selected as a fantasy finalist," said Joni Firestone, founder/publisher of BHC Press. "Ms. Flohr is dedicated to her craft and it's an honor to have her debut novel recognized in the industry."
THE RITE OF WANDS tells the tale of Mierta McKinnon. When a horrible fate reveals itself during his Rite of Wands ceremony, he must find a way to change not only his destiny but also the land of Iverna's. Published by BHC Press/Indigo. Available in hardcover (978-1-946848-
About Mackenzie Flohr: Mackenzie Flohr is the award-winning author of the popular young adult fantasy series The Rite of Wands. A storyteller at heart, she loves to inspire the imagination. Mackenzie makes her home in Michigan, where she is currently penning her next adventure.
About BHC Press: BHC Press is an alternative hybrid publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, softcover, and ebooks for both YA and adults. To learn more about Mackenzie Flohr and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/
About Foreword: Founded in 1998, Foreword Magazine, Inc. is the only media company completely devoted to independent publishing. Publishers of a Folio: award-winning bi-monthly print review journal, special interest products, and daily online content feeds, Foreword exclusively covers university and independent (non "Big 5") publishers, the books they publish, and their authors. Foreword is based in Traverse City, Michigan, USA, with staff based around the world.
