VolunteerPro Announces Spring Volunteer Management Training Lineup

--has recently announced its spring webinar lineup of volunteer management training courses. These live online training webinars are hosted by internationally-recognized author and expert,, and friends, who offer ideas and advice on how to create an environment that keeps volunteers productive and coming back for more.According to Alana Knoppow, MSW, Hospice of Western Michigan. a frequent training participant and member of the VolunteerPro community "Tobi always presents practical, well-researched information, without the 'fluff.' This is what sets her content apart from other webinars out there in this field. Tobi has a way of cutting straight to the point, while still being relatable and engaging."• How to Plan Volunteer Days of Service Without Going Nuts - April 5• How to Go Big With Skills-based & Pro Bono Volunteers - April 25• How to Get Funding & Resources for Your Volunteer Program - May 8• How to Build Rock Solid Community Partnerships for Big Results - May 31• How to Juggle Competing Priorities With Smarter Time Management - June 13• How to Prevent Volunteer Burnout & Increase Team Resilience - June 26Webinar reservations are available for $59 per seat and include presentation slides and bonus materials to help translate learning into action. All who register will receive a recording of the webinar within 24 hours.Participants of our can also earn continuing education credits for each webinar attended. All who participate live will earn 1.0for each webinar.To see the full calendar and learn more about each webinar, please visit our"We are pleased to continue to offer high quality professional development to leaders of volunteers in nonprofit and public sector organizations around the world," said VolunteerPro President and Founder Tobi Johnson, "More and more, staff are building key leadership skills using online technology. We're happy to make our content available anywhere, anytime so that organizations can strengthen their volunteer involvement so they can meet their goals as quickly as possible."VolunteerPro is the leading provider of online volunteer management training, coaching, and community. The organization was founded by Tobi Johnson, MA, CVA, an expert and master trainer in volunteer engagement and president of Tobi Johnson & Associates. Tobi write Chapter 1 of Volunteer Engagement 2.0: Ideas and Insights for Transforming Volunteer Programs in a Changing World, published by Jossey-Bass in 2015.