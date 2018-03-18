 
Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual Finster Fest again on Memorial Day weekend

 
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Howard Finster's Paradise Garden hosts its annual Finster Fest again on Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and 27th, in Summerville, Georgia. Finster Fest will feature more than 50 artists, live music, barbecue and other southern fare, a children's art activity area, and, of course, the chance to tour Howard Finster's famous folk art environment. Finster Fest will feature nationally recognized self-taught artists including Missionary Mary Proctor (Florida), Michael Banks (Alabama), Peter Loose (Georgia), Deb "Miz Thang" Garner (Georgia) and C.M. and Grace Kelly Laster (Kentucky). Hours for the family-friendly festival are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Admission is $5, with free parking at the Walmart on U.S. 27 just north of the garden, with complimentary shuttle provided. Handicap parking is available on site. Proceeds from Finster Fest benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation, which operates and continues restoration of Howard Finster's 2-acre plus attraction.

Finster Fest launched in 1991 and is one of Summerville's biggest annual events, drawing more than 1,700 guests mainly from the tri-state area of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. Look for updates at Howard Finster's Paradise Garden on Facebook. More information on Paradise Garden visit online at www.paradisegardenfoundation.org, or call 706-808-0800, or stop by 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville, GA 30747.

Paradise Garden Foundation
***@paradisegardenfoundation.org
