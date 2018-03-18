News By Tag
ClickDishes featured in Ivey Publishing Business Case Study
Ivey Publishing is the second largest in the world next to the Harvard Business Publishing, and the largest business case publisher in Canada. The Business Case Study on ClickDishes was drafted by MacEwan University School of Business' Associate Dean, Research and International Professor William Wei; Associate Professor Etayankara Muralidharan;
"At ClickDishes, we need to enter new markets quickly in order to capitalize on our first to market advantage and establish the platform as the default solution for mobile ordering," says Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "But, our desire for growth is tempered by the fact that we don't want to overextend the company's resources, and the fact that poor execution in one new city could be devastating to further growth. This opportunity to work with the team at MacEwan University and in China came at a perfect time and has been a great asset to help us shape our growth."
Since launching in 2017, the milestones that ClickDishes have reached include:
- Launching in Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver
- Developing & releasing major mobile ordering game-changing feature 'Grab&Go +'
- Double-digit growth month-to-month
- Being named as a Top 100 Startup by Google Startup Grind 2017, as well as an 'Emerging Rocket' on Rocket Builders' 2018 ICT "Ready to Rocket" list
- Partnering with hundreds of restaurants and having users in the five-figure digits
"It was important to us to work with MacEwan University's team as we are large proponents of supporting local education programs" says Mr. Wang. ClickDishes' ties to Alberta's education system run deep. All three founders are graduates from Alberta universities.. In addition, in the last six months the team has tripled and many of the new team members are graduates from local universities. "We are so happy to provide our expertise to Canada's first social food ordering mobile app and ClickDishes is a perfect example of entrepreneurial and innovative company originated from Alberta," according to Professor William Wei and Associate Professor Etayankara Muralidharan.
For more information about ClickDishes, please visit www.clickdishes.com. To access to the Business Case Study 'ClickDishes:
About ClickDishes Inc.:
ClickDishes is a social food ordering app that allows people to order ahead and pay at hundreds of quick service restaurants. ClickDishes links colleagues, coworkers and classmates when ordering food.
@ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/
