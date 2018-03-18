 
News By Tag
* Ivey Publishing
* Mobile Ordering
* Clickdishes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


ClickDishes featured in Ivey Publishing Business Case Study

 
 
ClickDishes featured in Ivey Publishing Business Case Study
ClickDishes featured in Ivey Publishing Business Case Study
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ivey Publishing
* Mobile Ordering
* Clickdishes

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Edmonton - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
* Reports

EDMONTON, Alberta - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- ClickDishes, one of Canada's fastest growing companies, is excited to announce that it has been profiled in Ivey Publishing Business Case Study entitled 'ClickDishes: Serving New Cities'.

Ivey Publishing is the second largest in the world next to the Harvard Business Publishing, and the largest business case publisher in Canada. The Business Case Study on ClickDishes was drafted by MacEwan University School of Business' Associate Dean, Research and International Professor William Wei; Associate Professor Etayankara Muralidharan; and Associate Professor Lei Jin (China University of Petroleum School of Business Administration). They worked with the ClickDishes team for over a year to develop a Business Case Study around a market expansion plan that suited ClickDishes' resources and capabilities, but was also aggressive enough to place the firm in a dominant position against new entrants in its industry.

"At ClickDishes, we need to enter new markets quickly in order to capitalize on our first to market advantage and establish the platform as the default solution for mobile ordering," says Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "But, our desire for growth is tempered by the fact that we don't want to overextend the company's resources, and the fact that poor execution in one new city could be devastating to further growth. This opportunity to work with the team at MacEwan University and in China came at a perfect time and has been a great asset to help us shape our growth."

Since launching in 2017, the milestones that ClickDishes have reached include:
- Launching in Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver
- Developing & releasing major mobile ordering game-changing feature 'Grab&Go +'
- Double-digit growth month-to-month
- Being named as a Top 100 Startup by Google Startup Grind 2017, as well as an 'Emerging Rocket' on Rocket Builders' 2018 ICT "Ready to Rocket" list
- Partnering with hundreds of restaurants and having users in the five-figure digits

"It was important to us to work with MacEwan University's team as we are large proponents of supporting local education programs" says Mr. Wang. ClickDishes' ties to Alberta's education system run deep. All three founders are graduates from Alberta universities.. In addition, in the last six months the team has tripled and many of the new team members are graduates from local universities. "We are so happy to provide our expertise to Canada's first social food ordering mobile app and ClickDishes is a perfect example of entrepreneurial and innovative company originated from Alberta," according to Professor William Wei and Associate Professor Etayankara Muralidharan.

For more information about ClickDishes, please visit www.clickdishes.com. To access to the Business Case Study 'ClickDishes: Serving New Cities' (Product Number: 9B18A018) click here (https://www.iveycases.com/ProductView.aspx?id=92669).

- ends -

About ClickDishes Inc.:
ClickDishes is a social food ordering app that allows people to order ahead and pay at hundreds of quick service restaurants. ClickDishes links colleagues, coworkers and classmates when ordering food.

www.ClickDishes.com  |  @ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/clickdishes)  |  facebook.com/ClickDishes (https://www.facebook.com/ClickDishes)  |  Instagram @clickdishes (https://www.instagram.com/clickdishes/)

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Source:ClickDishes
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Ivey Publishing, Mobile Ordering, Clickdishes
Industry:Technology
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Agency Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share