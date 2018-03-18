News By Tag
FirstLight Home Care, TruSense Partner to Deliver Security for Seniors, Peace of Mind for Families
Smart home monitoring solution helps older adults stay in their homes longer, gives families easy insight into loved one's health, well-being and safety
FirstLight, a leading provider of non-medical home care, will begin offering to its clients the opportunity to purchase a TruSense smart home solution. The package, which includes an Amazon Echo Dot and several core activity sensors, offers a non-invasive solution to better monitor a senior's activity and well-being inside the home.
TruSense is a network of connected devices and user-friendly application that provides insights into the health and well-being of a loved one. The smart home monitoring solution uses sensor and GPS technology to understand the way a person lives, such as time spent sleeping, in the kitchen or getting out of the house.
When a potential safety or well-being issue is identified, TruSense alerts the circle of people the senior has chosen to receive the custom notifications. The resident can also call for help and be instantly connected to the TruSense 24/7 emergency response center with a simple voice command via TruSense's integration with the Amazon Echo Dot. Additionally, family members can simply ask Alexa how their loved one is doing anytime using their own Echo device to get a quick pulse on their activity level, location and if they've left the home.
"This is an ideal complement to the home care services we provide," said Jeff Bevis, CEO and Co-Founder of FirstLight Home Care. "Some clients we meet with initially feel they don't need a caregiver in their home. Or perhaps they are already receiving professional care from us but only for a few hours per day. The TruSense solution provides an added layer of security for the senior and peace of mind for their family, especially when the family can't be there."
Because every home and every individual are different, TruSense is completely customizable. The system, which uses sensors and not cameras, can be installed in homes of all sizes, and it does not require a lifestyle change.
"FirstLight and TruSense are a natural fit," said Rob Deubell, Senior Vice President of TruSense LLC. "I am impressed with FirstLight's focus on bringing help, hope, comfort, companionship and compassion to seniors who live independently, and this personal approach has made them a leading national provider of in-home care in eight short years. Sitting in the background, TruSense can provide First Light clients unobtrusive protection and peace of mind to their family during those times that the senior is alone."
"FirsLight and TruSense have very similar objectives – to enable seniors to remain living safely and independently in their own homes," added Bevis. "We look forward to this new partnership and the opportunity to help even more families care for their aging loved ones."
About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of non-medical home care, helping individuals in more than 30 states achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in home care by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives industry-leading client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery; adults with disabilities;
About TruSense
TruSense is a smart home monitoring solution designed for seniors that delivers peace of mind by safeguarding your loved ones and allowing them to maintain their independence at home. Using smart sensors, TruSense is non-intrusive and provides daily updates on the health, safety and well-being of your loved ones. The solution also measures variables such as home leak detection, temperature and vehicle and personal GPS tracking. TruSense uses custom notifications to send automated text messages, emails and phone calls based on customized user thresholds and can also notify our 24/7 emergency response center. For more information on the company or the TruSense system visit the website at www.mytrusense.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Cresta Lewis, FirstLight Home Care
clewis@firstlighthomecare.com|
Kimberly Angell, Wish PR, for TruSense
kim.angell@wishpr.com |415-471-7272
