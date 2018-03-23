Luxe de Mer Becomes Chelsey Wang in Exciting New Rebrand

Spread the Word

-- Chelsey Wang Skincare with No Secrets, formerly known as Luxe de Mer underwent a comprehensive rebranding effort. As an ethically conscious, organic skincare line the rebranding consisted of five primary upgrades: formulation, expansion, packaging, a newly introduced baby collection along with a headquarters move."Luxe de Mer, started out as a very simple line of skincare products and has now evolved into a brand that will offer more detailed, widespread choices for women with every type of skin," said Chelsey Wang, Founder.The brand continues to focus on prevention, education, transparency and empowerment of the modern woman. "We believe every individual has the right to know exactly what is in the products they are using, our goal is to educate the consumer on toxic properties that litter the shelves today while providing a safe and reliable solution," Wang said.In 2018, the company elevated its business in the following areas:• Formulation – Newly curated ingredients for added moisture and nourishment.• Packaging – Introducing new bottles and closures.• CW Baby Collection Launched – Created for the gentlest of skin and to meet customer demands.• Expansion – Now offering three full sets for oily, dry and combination skin.• New Headquarters – Relocated headquarters to Bend, Ore.Created in 2014, husband and wife team Rob and Chelsey Wang started CW Skincare with No Secrets out of a desire to grow public awareness of nasty chemical and synthetic ingredients that have found their way into a majority of mainstream products today while offering high quality, safe and effective alternatives. All Chelsey Wang products are organic, cruelty-free and always vegan.Porsha Clark, Marketing ManagerOffice: (805) 308-0387Porsha@chelseywang.com