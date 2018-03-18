News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
H&L Cleaning Inc. Announces Metro Atlanta Expansion into 13 Surrounding Counties
Commercial cleaning services will now be offered in all of Metro Atlanta beginning April 2018
From the boardrooms to the washrooms and individual offices, a clean working environment is important for the productivity and morale of an office. It is also critical for the professional image of a company to present organized, well cleaned headquarters. H&L Cleaning, Inc (http://hlcleaninginc.com)
School and Daycare Facilities:
Schools and Day Cares are a necessity for the development of children both academically and socially as well as for the working parent. Unfortunately, having so many people in one place heightens the possibility of harmful germs and viruses being spread. H&L Cleaning Inc. provides experienced and safe janitorial services to all levels and sizes of education institutions and daycare centers.
Additional Services:
· Reasonable Rates
· Incentive Programs
· Professionally Trained Staff
· Supervised Employees
· Routine Management Inspection
· Insured and Bonded
· State of the Art Equipment
· Specially Designed Cleaning Programs to Meet Client Needs
· Daily, Weekly and Monthly Cleaning Schedules Available
· Professional Care for All Floor Types including Carpet
· Upholstery Furniture Cleaning
· Window Cleaning
· 24 Hours - 7 Days per Week Emergency Service
About H&L Cleaning Inc.
H&L Cleaning, Inc.(http://hlcleaninginc.com/
Contact
H&L Cleaning Inc.
Hubert Dixon
hubert@hlcleaninginc.com
(770) 822-2531
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse