March 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


H&L Cleaning Inc. Announces Metro Atlanta Expansion into 13 Surrounding Counties

Commercial cleaning services will now be offered in all of Metro Atlanta beginning April 2018
 
 
ATLANTA - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Office Buildings and Suites:

From the boardrooms to the washrooms and individual offices, a clean working environment is important for the productivity and morale of an office. It is also critical for the professional image of a company to present organized, well cleaned headquarters. H&L Cleaning, Inc (http://hlcleaninginc.com). is a dedicated janitorial service company with a keen eye for details and the same reliability required from all staff members.

School and Daycare Facilities:

Schools and Day Cares are a necessity for the development of children both academically and socially as well as for the working parent. Unfortunately, having so many people in one place heightens the possibility of harmful germs and viruses being spread. H&L Cleaning Inc. provides experienced and safe janitorial services to all levels and sizes of education institutions and daycare centers.

Additional Services:

·         Reasonable Rates

·         Incentive Programs

·         Professionally Trained Staff

·         Supervised Employees

·         Routine Management Inspection

·         Insured and Bonded

·         State of the Art Equipment

·         Specially Designed Cleaning Programs to Meet Client Needs

·         Daily, Weekly and Monthly Cleaning Schedules Available

·         Professional Care for All Floor Types including Carpet

·         Upholstery Furniture Cleaning

·         Window Cleaning

·         24 Hours - 7 Days per Week Emergency Service

About H&L Cleaning Inc.
H&L Cleaning, Inc.(http://hlcleaninginc.com/) is located a short driving distance from downtown Atlanta, GA and has provided commercial cleaning services to businesses of all sizes since 1990. We are committed to offering unsurpassed service in the commercial cleaning industry. Staff is professionally trained to use state of the art janitorial equipment.

Contact
H&L Cleaning Inc.
Hubert Dixon
hubert@hlcleaninginc.com
(770) 822-2531
