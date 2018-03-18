 
March 2018





"Blades Direct Reviews" Celebrates Two Years Partnership With Samedia

SAMEDIA will soon celebrate a 2-year partnership with BLADES DIRECT, LLC, a North American diamond tools supplier
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Blades Direct, LLC an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, is pleased to celebrates its  second  year of a successful partnership with Samedia, a leading German manufacturer of diamond tools and construction products. Blades Direct is the only current North American Distributor of Samedia & SHOXX.

The established partnership will enables Blades Direct to distribute Samedia's award winning SHOXX products throughout North America, which includes the United States and Canada.

"We're extremely excited about this strategic partnership,"   "SHOXX Blades" are the Greatest Diamond Blades in the world today!" said Eric Gervais, co-founder of Blades Direct.

"Our sales and distribution capabilities, along with these technologically advanced products, will allow Blades Direct to further penetrate our presence within the diamond blade market."

With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the SHOXX technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades.

The distribution of the SHOXX products will include Blades Direct's existing Shocker diamond blade, which has been the company's best reviewed product to-date.

For more information, visit http://www.bladesdirect.net/ or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337) to speak with a diamond blades representative.

