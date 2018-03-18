News By Tag
Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown Hotel Caters to Families this Easter
The Easter Brunch will be offered from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, and is priced at $39 for adults, $35 for Seniors and $20 for Children 5-12, and kids under 5 are free.
The Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown offers a plethora of activities for guests, including full service breakfast, lunch and dinner options in the hotel, a brand new business center, indoor hot tub and saltwater pool, state of the art exercise room and Starbucks coffee available from their Sol Café. Located in the middle of the exciting, newly-developed Uptown Area, the hotel is just steps from all the variety that is Albuquerque, including the Uptown Business District, ABQ Uptown Living Center, and the Coronado Mall, which features dozens of restaurants, world-class shopping, and more. The Sheraton is also mere minutes from Expo New Mexico, Sandia National Laboratories, and eclectic Nob Hill. Albuquerque International Sunport, historic Old Town, downtown, University of New Mexico, Sandia Peak Tramway, and Balloon Fiesta Park are all just a short drive away.
The full menu can be viewed online at http://www.sheratonuptown.com/
The property's 295 guest rooms feature contemporary styles and comforting Sheraton touches. The hotel also boasts 17,000 square feet of state-of-the-
