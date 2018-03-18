News By Tag
First Time Home Buyer Seminar To Be Held In State College, Pennsylvania
Course will focus on educating people on the process of buying a home in State College, PA
According to presenter and State College mortgage broker D. Shane Whitteker, the course is designed to help anyone buying a home for the first time to navigate the process and become more informed buyers.
"We will cover topics ranging from how to start the purchase process, how much money will be needed for down payment and closing costs, and a truthful timeline the buyer can expect," Whitteker says. "The buyer will better understand the Centre County housing market, and the proper steps to get involved in it."
Whitteker says there is a lot of incorrect information about the homebuying process, and this seminar is built to help educate people on the process.
"There are many myths, and we are bombarded daily with mortgage advertisements, so PHM and Lukas Roche, our Realtor partner, have set out to give our future neighbors a simple, straight-forward, honest understanding of the process."
About Principle Home Mortgage: PHM is a full-service mortgage broker located in State College, Pennsylvania. They specialize in helping to guide their clients through the home buying process. Contact them at (814) 308-0959 or visit them online at https://StateCollegeMortgages.com.
Contact
D. Shane Whitteker
Principle Home Mortgage, LLC
***@principlehm.com
814-308-0959
