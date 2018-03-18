News By Tag
CodeHS launches Code Oregon to expand computer science in school districts across Oregon
CodeHS announced its new initiative, Code Oregon, to expand high-quality computer science in school districts across the state of Oregon.
In a technology driven world, coding is now a foundational for students. Only 7% of Oregon schools teach AP Computer Science courses despite the fact that by 2020 Oregon will have almost 40,000 new job openings per year in STEM related fields.
To kick start Code Oregon, CodeHS is committed to offering CodeHS Pro and professional development to school districts in Oregon for free. School districts can apply online today through April 20, 2018. Selected schools will be provided free 6-12th grade computer science curriculum pathway, professional development training for teachers, CodeHS Pro accounts for the district, and ongoing implementation support. To learn more and complete the application to bring CodeHS to your school district, go to CodeOregon.com.
CodeHS understands the need to strong computer science education in schools and is committed to improve computer science education access for all students. "We are excited to expand upon the work we are already doing in Oregon. The Code Oregon initiative is an opportunity to bring more high-quality computer science courses to schools across the state. By providing great online tools and resources to teachers, we are dedicated to helping schools take the next step in computer science education" says Jeremy Keeshin, CEO of CodeHS.
About CodeHS
CodeHS is a comprehensive teaching platform for helping schools teach computer science by providing web-based curriculum, teacher tools and resources, and professional development. There are over 500,000 students using the platform and 7,000 classrooms on CodeHS every month.
